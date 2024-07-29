If you're traveling to Paris after the Olympic Games, consider these hotels

During the Olympic Games, the entire world will tune in to watch the best of the best compete in their respective sports for the chance to win the prized gold medal. While the Olympics this year are shrouded with some local backlash, this also means all eyes will be watching the wonders of the city of Paris. With an opening ceremony planned on the Seine River, there’s no shortage of incredible shots we’ll receive from the Games. And while certain tourist spots might be restricted due to safety, this is another reminder of all of the beautiful must-see sites that Paris has to offer.

Fortunately, the end of the Games also marks a perfect chance to visit Paris. Long after the closing ceremony, travel lovers will flock to the City of Love for a chance to take in the beautiful sites once again, but without the security fencing. Thankfully, there are plenty of luxurious five-star hotels in Paris to welcome you in and give you the ultimate Paris experience. From one-of-a-kind amenities to irresistible views, all these hotels are the standard of a five-star hotel.

Recommended Videos

Cheval Blanc Paris

Nestled in the 1st arrondissement of Paris, the Cheval Blanc Paris is a luxury hotel with some of the most breathtaking views of the city, giving guests a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be in the center of it all. Placed near the Louvre Museum and Parc des Rives de Seine, the Cheval Blanc Paris gives you all the amenities you need to experience Paris in the comfort of your hotel suite. Complete with an indoor pool, a fitness center, and four restaurants, the Cheval Blanc Paris has everything you need to enjoy your stay and more.

However, one of the most enticing details of this luxury hotel is the addition of the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc. With six suites, each inspired by the House of Dior and filled with Dior Beauty products for everyone, this spa alone is well worth your trip.

Saint James Paris

Sitting farther away from the hustle and bustle of the center, the Saint James Paris hotel is a much more quaint option for those looking for the ultimate relaxing experience. Located in the 16th arrondissement, the Saint James Paris is known as the only designated ​​château-hotel. With a beautifully secluded atmosphere, this hotel gives you the sense of a private home rather than a hotel.

Complete with a three-room Guerlain spa, this hotel feels like your private château. While the hotel is located away from the noise, it’s still near some of the best attractions, like the Arc de Triomphe and the Fondation Louis Vuitton. If you’re looking for a complete experience with all the bells and whistles, the Saint James Paris Hotel awaits you.

La Reserve Paris

With its iconic red door close off the Champs-Élysées, La Reserve Paris is exactly what you would expect from a five-star luxury hotel in Paris. Despite its smaller size, La Reserve Paris is a giant in amenities and atmosphere. A private garden awaits, along with a public space with almost 3,000 antique books and beautifully decorated fireplaces.

Out of the 40 rooms available at La Reserve, the majority are suites adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows that give you a breathtaking view of the city. Despite its classic French design, iPads are available to help control temperature and lighting. For those looking for the best room service, each room has a designated butler to help with your needs. Originally made for Napoleon’s brother, this hotel is a must-visit for anyone looking to be treated like royalty.

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel Paris

Visitors looking to take in a little bit of French history will adore the past of Hôtel de Crillon. This 18th-century building located on the Place de la Concorde was originally commissioned for the Duke de Crillon. This historic mansion was also the site where Marie Antoinette received her piano lessons, making it a must-see for any French history buff.

Slightly larger than a boutique hotel, the Hôtel de Crillon houses 124 rooms with 10 specialty suites. Each of the rooms is equipped with Italian linens and French pillows and duvets, making for the most luxurious sleep of your trip. As with smaller hotels, each room is equipped with a personal butler to ensure you get the trip of your dreams. For foodies, this hotel also houses five different eating options, including offerings from triple Michelin star chef Paul Pairet.

Ritz Paris

There’s no talk about luxury hotels in Paris without mentioning the Ritz Paris. Considered one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, the Ritz Paris is a trip itself. Placed in the 1st arrondissement, the Ritz Paris has seen its fair share of iconic guests and visitors throughout the years. With mentions in works of art and literature, the Ritz Paris is the quintessential Paris hotel that provides more than just the nostalgia of the city. With one of the largest indoor pools in Paris and a two-story health club, the Ritz Paris Hotel is all about opulence, glamour, and luxury.

With its infamous swan faucets, along with decorated rooms inspired by some of its famous past visitors like Coco Chanel and F. Scott Fitzgerald, there is plenty to marvel at this hotel. The world-renowned Bar Hemingway is one of the staples of the hotel, providing guests and visitors a chance to soak in the life of Ernest Hemingway. If you’re keen on experiencing the Ritz Carlton, there’s no better hotel to fully dive yourself into than the Ritz Paris.

Le Meurice, Dochester Collection

Considered one of the first luxury hotels in the world, Le Meurice is an art lover’s dream. Once home to Salvador Dali and the location of Picasso’s wedding, the Le Meurice is a unique luxury hotel. Although some of the more French classic design elements remain, they are adorned by distinct details like the infamous tulip chairs.

Each room is set up with overstuffed French pillows and linens for comfort, along with a stock of chocolates, water, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian products. A quieter location, Le Meurice is located in a more residential neighborhood, which allows guests to arrive and relax in an instant.

Shangri-La Paris

Not only is the Shangri-La Paris Hotel known to visitors as a luxury experience, but locals also appreciate details unique to the property. The Shangri-La is the pinnacle of French design, with ornate details and opulent architecture adorning each space of this hotel. If you’re looking for a view of the Eiffel Tower, you’re in luck, as almost all of the 100 rooms available on the property have some kind of view that will be well worth your trip. If you don’t want to risk your luck, you also have the option of booking by your desired view, a unique feature of this hotel.

To further cement its luxury status, each room is equipped with custom mattresses and linens, giving you a one-of-a-kind sleeping experience. Due to the company’s Asian influence, the restaurants on the property are stocked with plenty of Asian-inspired fine dining.