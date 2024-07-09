 Skip to main content
For the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Paris region sees a big increase in Airbnb bookings

Where spectators are staying for the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to Airbnb

The 2024 Summer Olympics promises to be an athletic and cultural extravaganza. With Paris as the backdrop, you can take in world-class competition and then immerse yourself in the city’s history and sights. Imagine watching the decathlon, then strolling the Avenue des Champs-Élysées. But first, you need somewhere to stay.

As the games draw near, Airbnbs are a popular option for those taking in the celebration. Whether staying in the middle of the city or unwinding in the countryside, guests get to experience the country’s charm and people and live like locals. Let’s take a closer look.

Airbnb sees a 400% increase in Paris-region bookings for the 2024 Summer Olympics

In the Paris region, Airbnb is enjoying significant growth ahead of the Olympics. Whether increases in listings, bookings, or multi-night stays, the company’s offerings are an appealing alternative to traditional hotels. Here’s what the data says.

As of March 31st, there’s been a 40% increase in active listings in the Paris region, giving guests more options and availability. Stays in the city during the games are 400% higher than the same period one year ago. Additionally, smaller locales like Lille, Châteauroux, and Saint-Denis are experiencing significant interest, too.

Guests from more than 160 countries have Paris Airbnb reservations for the Olympics. U.S. travelers lead the way, accounting for over 20 percent of bookings. Past Olympic success also drives visitors to make the trip — many of Tokyo 2020’s top medal-winning countries have the most citizens showing up in Paris.

The top countries for Paris 2024 Airbnb bookings are:

  • U.S.
  • UK
  • France
  • Germany
  • Netherlands 
  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Italy
  • Switzerland

As the 2024 Summer Olympics draw near, people need somewhere to stay, and Paris-region Airbnb bookings are through the roof. That lets guests live like locals and experience everything the country has to offer.

Mark Reif
