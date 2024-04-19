Omega unveils new watches for Paris 2024 Olympics

 Skip to main content
Omega counts down to the Paris 2024 Olympic games with new Speedmaster

Sarah Veldman
By
Omega

With just 100 days until the Paris 2024 Olympics, Omega is capitalizing on its status as the official timekeeper of the event with another new release. The Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope has remained unchanged since its initial release in 2021, in which it featured a large case and a vintage dial. However, with a big summer ahead, the Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope collection has expanded with two new iterations.

Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope: New additions for the Paris 2024 Olympics

Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope Paris 2024 box
Omega

Last year, clearly already excited for the Olympics like a kid asking about Christmas in March, Omega released the two-tone Seamaster Dive 300m as a commemorative watch. Now, we have a second set of watches to celebrate the upcoming games (at this rate, we’re half expecting Omega to drop a new watch to celebrate the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony, and all the sports in between. Essentially, these latest Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope timepieces maintain the essence of their predecessors, however, they feature different materials and colors, which can actually yield a significant difference.

Technical specifications

Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope Paris 2024 leather strap
Omega

The newest additions to the Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope collection mark the first time Omega has used solid gold in the line, but fans who were upset by this needn’t worry, as there is now a full gold version with Moonshine gold made just for you guys. Each of these new watches features a 43mm case that is 13mm thick and 48.6mm in length, meaning it adheres to the iconic Speedy asymmetrical design. In case you forgot, these new additions were made to commemorate the Paris 2024 Olympics, so naturally, there is a Paris 2024 logo on the back, while the bezel is the real showstopper, varying between the steel and gold variants. In the steel version, the tachymeter is made of anodized aluminum, while the Moonshine edition comes with a sleek, black ceramic bezel.

The dial is a 1940s dream with Moonshine gold accents, black sub-dials, and exquisite scales like the tachymeter, pulsometer, and telemeter scales. As for what’s underneath (because it’s really the inside that counts), these new Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope watches feature the caliber 9908/9909, a hand-wound movement that has a respectable 60-hour power reserve. It’s all about precision with a co-axial escapement and Master Chronometer certification.

Omega offers 2 strap options:

A classic, 21mm metallic bracelet featuring the iconic Speedmaster design with a folding clasp equipped with micro-adjustment capabilities.

A leather strap that comes with a pin buckle for a more vintage feel.

Price and availability

Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope Paris 2024
Omega

Where and how these watches will be available remains unclear, though they aren’t available online. Being that the Paris 2024 Seamaster was only sold at Omega’s Paris boutique, it’s likely that may be the case with these watches. The Moonshine gold with leather strap costs $32,700, while the same watch with a bracelet costs $51,500. For the stainless steel version with a leather strap, the price tag is $9,500, while the same watch with a bracelet will set you back $9,800.

