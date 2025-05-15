Omega brings back railmaster with improved properties

Omega has brought back its Railmaster collection. The new models combine a design that evokes earlier times with up-to-date watchmaking technology. The latest versions feature color gradient dials. The clean, functional appearance that defined the Railmaster since its 1957 debut continues.

As part of Omega’s “professional line,” the Railmaster was first introduced alongside the Speedmaster and Seamaster 300. These three timepieces were created for specialists in different fields: the Speedmaster for racing drivers, the Seamaster for divers, and the Railmaster specifically for railway workers, engineers, and scientists-people who worked in environments with strong magnetic fields.

The original Railmaster stood out for its anti-magnetic capabilities. A specialized inner case provided protection against magnetic fields up to 1,000 gauss, far exceeding the typical 60 gauss resistance from competitors at the time. Because of this, it served as an important tool for professionals working around railways and industrial equipment.

The 2025 Railmaster revival continues this tradition while significantly improving anti-magnetic performance. The new models use Omega’s co-axial Master Chronometer calibres (8806 and 8804 for the small seconds version), which can withstand magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss-fifteen times more than the original models. These movements are certified by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS), representing the industry’s highest standard.

The revived collection includes two 38mm stainless steel models. One features a grey dial with a black gradient and a minimalist look. Only the Omega logo and Railmaster name appear on the clean dial. Large indexes and numerals in white Super-LumiNova ensure excellent readability.

The second variant offers a beige dial with a black gradient and a small seconds subdial at 6 o’clock, a feature that appeared on the 2004 Railmaster. Vintage-colored Super-LumiNova is used for its markers and numerals, giving it a retro character.

The watches are available with either leather straps (black for the grey dial, golden brown Novonappa for the beige dial) or stainless steel bracelets. The bracelets have redesigned links, improved integration with the case, and an easy comfort adjustment system.

In terms of appearance, the new Railmaster models align with Omega’s Seamaster Aqua Terra collection. Since 2003, this design approach has connected the collections. The cases and bracelets combine polished and brushed surfaces, creating an interplay of finishes that catches the eye.

With this revival, Omega maintains the Railmaster’s working-class heritage while enhancing its performance and appeal for today’s watch enthusiasts.