Is Rolex rewriting the rules of the luxury watch game?

In a strategic move that could reshape the luxury watch industry, Rolex is reportedly taking decisive action to consolidate its control over distribution and after-sales service. According to Jing Daily, the brand is reportedly shuttering third-party service centers, particularly in key markets like China, in a likely bid to strengthen its grip on every aspect of its timepieces’ life cycle. This bold decision comes at a pivotal moment, as pre-owned Rolex prices soften after years of explosive growth—raising questions about the future of secondary market dynamics.

The closure of independent service hubs would suggest more than just a logistical shift—it would indicate an intent to rewrite the rules of luxury watch ownership. A pivot toward in-house servicing would mean Rolex would have direct influence on pricing, authenticity, and even the resale value of its watches. This realignment could have far-reaching consequences, from squeezing out grey market dealers to reshaping how collectors buy, sell, and maintain their prized timepieces.

‘Super hubs’ may be the future of the industry

‘Super hubs’ would operate as megastores through the combination of retail sales, service, and certified pre-owned sales. The blueprint would involve one-stop Rolex destinations with consumers informed of trade-in programs. Refurbished watches, which are brand-certified, could be available alongside new releases, giving Rolex direct control over pricing and scarcity while sidelining grey market dealers.

What the move could mean for collectors

One area of the industry that would be most affected is the pre-owned market as Rolex-certified CPO programs could result in devalued independent dealers. Service speed will continue to be an issue that must be addressed – will in-house repairs be quicker, or will centralization create bottlenecks in execution? Price manipulation is also a risk that must be factored into the equation, as this reset could artificially stabilize or inflate secondary markets.