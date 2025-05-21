New York’s most anticipated watch auction is packed with rare finds

A luxury collaboration sure to entice connoisseurs is the latest between Phillips and Bacs & Russo, which unveiled a new catalog leading up to The New York Watch Auction: XII. The two-day event, set for June 7- 8th, 2025, presents 144 lots, with many making their debut at this year’s spectacle. The curated selection features both vintage and contemporary timepieces, offering collectors a brief window to possess some of the most coveted watches on the planet.

Highlights from the upcoming presentation

The following are just a few of the illustrious timepieces expected to be shown at the upcoming presentation in New York that collectors will have access to:

Recommended Videos

1. Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 in Yellow Gold

Sure to be one of the most popular timepieces featured, it has been in the same private collection for almost 40 years. In perfect condition and extremely rare, it is expected to sell for between $400,000 and $800,000.

2. Biver Carillon Tourbillon Minute Repeater (Serial No. 1)

Groundbreaking for its time and known as the first complication of its kind sold commercially, this timepiece is a visually intoxicating combination of exceptional craftsmanship and state-of-the-art innovation. It’s expected to sell for between $300,000 and $600,000.

3. Jean-Pierre Jabouille’s Personal Rolex Daytona

Bestowed upon the iconic race car driver after his Grand Prix victory in 1979, this version of the Paul Newman Daytona adds intrigue to motorsports lore, making it the perfect addition to a collection. It’s expected to fetch $200,000 to $400,000.

Exhibition details

Watch collectors and enthusiasts can view these timepieces in person at Phillips’ headquarters in New York on Park Avenue from June 4-6th. On June 7-8th, the live auction will take place, with bidding possible directly in person, via phone, or online.