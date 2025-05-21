 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New York’s most anticipated watch auction is packed with rare finds

Rare Patek Philippe, Rolex masterpieces headline Phillips' New York watch auction

By
Patek Philippe Grand Complications Celestial 6102R
Patek Philippe / Patek Philippe

A luxury collaboration sure to entice connoisseurs is the latest between Phillips and Bacs & Russo, which unveiled a new catalog leading up to The New York Watch Auction: XII. The two-day event, set for June 7- 8th, 2025, presents 144 lots, with many making their debut at this year’s spectacle. The curated selection features both vintage and contemporary timepieces, offering collectors a brief window to possess some of the most coveted watches on the planet. 

Highlights from the upcoming presentation

The following are just a few of the illustrious timepieces expected to be shown at the upcoming presentation in New York that collectors will have access to:

Recommended Videos

1. Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 in Yellow Gold

Patek is set to feature their iconic designs
Phillips

Sure to be one of the most popular timepieces featured, it has been in the same private collection for almost 40 years. In perfect condition and extremely rare, it is expected to sell for between $400,000 and $800,000.

Related

2. Biver Carillon Tourbillon Minute Repeater (Serial No. 1)

Biver Carillon Tourbillon Minute Repeater
Phillips

Groundbreaking for its time and known as the first complication of its kind sold commercially, this timepiece is a visually intoxicating combination of exceptional craftsmanship and state-of-the-art innovation. It’s expected to sell for between $300,000 and $600,000.

3. Jean-Pierre Jabouille’s Personal Rolex Daytona

the Paul Newman Daytona is a modern day classic with vintage appeal.
Phillips

Bestowed upon the iconic race car driver after his Grand Prix victory in 1979, this version of the Paul Newman Daytona adds intrigue to motorsports lore, making it the perfect addition to a collection. It’s expected to fetch $200,000 to $400,000.

Exhibition details

Watch collectors and enthusiasts can view these timepieces in person at Phillips’ headquarters in New York on Park Avenue from June 4-6th. On June 7-8th, the live auction will take place, with bidding possible directly in person, via phone, or online. 

Topics
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!

Editors’ Recommendations

Swatch unveils SCUBAQUA Collection — 5 stunning dive watches with jellyfish vibes
Swatch makes waves with SCUBAQUA: The eco-conscious dive watch that combines art and engineering
the all-new Black Swatch SCUBAQUA

Swatch is set to release its highly anticipated SCUBAQUA Collection, which debuts today. This ambitious new lineup consists of five Swiss-made, water-resistant dive watches, each inspired by the beauty of jellyfish. Designed with adventurers and watch collectors in mind, these watches seamlessly blend cutting-edge materials with dynamic aesthetics—making them a stellar addition to any watch collection.

The perfect blend of innovation and distinction

Read more
Chrono24 reveals top luxury watches by age group
From datejust to calatrava: how watch preferences evolve with age
Chrono 24 Gen Z Millenial Boomer Watch

Chrono24, a luxury watch marketplace with headquarters in Karlsruhe, has made public some new information. This data shows clear preferences among different generations of watch buyers. Rolex is the most popular brand overall, but certain models appeal more to different age groups.
The company in Karlsruhe examined transaction information to determine which watches are bought more frequently by each age group. The results showed both expected patterns and some surprising exceptions.
Rolex models are in first place in four out of five age categories, but the specific choices change quite a bit. The Datejust is the top pick among buyers under 30. The Submariner leads with people aged 30-39. The Daytona is most popular with those who are 40-49, while the Sea-Dweller comes out on top with buyers aged 50-59. Only the group over 60 goes against this trend, showing a stronger preference for the Patek Philippe Calatrava.
Loyalty to Rolex seems highest among younger buyers. Three of the top five models for people under 30 and those aged 30-39 are Rolex. This drops to two Rolex models in the top five for buyers aged 40-59. For buyers over 60, only one Rolex-the Sky-Dweller-makes it into the top five.
The 40-49 age group shows the most variety in taste. Their top ten purchases include nine different manufacturers, such as Breitling, Vacheron Constantin, and IWC. By comparison, buyers over 60 are drawn to more expensive options, with three Patek Philippe models in their top ten.
Interest in Omega is especially strong among Gen Z watch enthusiasts (mainly the under-30 group). Three Omega models appear in their top ten, along with four Rolex watches, two from Cartier, and, somewhat surprisingly, a Grand Seiko Heritage Collection model. This Grand Seiko is the only one to appear in any age group’s top choices.
The data confirms the wide appeal of luxury watches across generations. Chrono24 reported that more than a third of Gen Z already own a high-quality watch or plan to buy one soon. With about 540,000 watches from around 3,000 dealers and 45,000 private sellers across more than 120 countries, Chrono24 offers a unique view of global watch market trends.

Read more
Why your automatic watch stops at night—and how to fix it yourself
The real reason your automatic watch dies at night — and how to keep it running
Chronograph Automatic watch in green

Picture it…

You wake up, take a look at your automatic watch, and then realize it has stopped in the middle of the night. In an instant, your mind is likely to unwrap a plethora of potential issues that could be the culprit.  Initially, it’s startling and frustrating, and it takes a small quagmire to figure out the next step of why automatic watches stop at night. Do you locate the nearest and your most trusted watchmaker and possibly pay an exorbitant fee, or do you devise a plan to fix it on your own?

Read more