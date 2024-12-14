 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Unmatched views and unforgettable shows: What it’s like to attend the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The ultimate VIP race weekend at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By
The 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race circuit as seen from the 60th floor of the Wynn Las Vegas hotel
Bruce Brown / The Manual

Las Vegas wants the world to know it is an amazing and entertaining location for Formula 1 Grand Prix races. I was one of a small group of journalists invited to share a VIP experience of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix and the city.

Exclusive all-inclusive race viewing locations, such as The Paddock Club and the T-Mobile Zone, were the greatest draw. We also had tickets to two of the hottest shows in town, invites to memorable culinary events, and stayed in 60th-floor rooms in the luxurious Wynn Las Vegas Resort Tower.

Recommended Videos

Getting there

A bejeweled F1 race car at the Las Vegas airport.
Bruce Brown / The Manual

The excitement of F1 races builds even before you get to the city where the race is located. Traveling boosts your energy as you realize other people waiting for your flight are headed to the race. It helps that many F1 fans dress in race wear throughout their trip. Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren shirts, jackets, and hats were the most common.

Related

I started my trip in Hartford, Connecticut, and flew to Vegas with a connection in Minneapolis. There were about a dozen people in race wear in Hartford, and many more flew from the Minneapolis hub.

The Las Vegas airport was teaming with F1 fans. There were also official Formula 1 pop-up stores and Grand Prix-related activations. As I was walking to the Ride Share hailing spot, I saw the glittered full-size F1 race car replica in the photo above.

Wynn Las Vegas

Las Vegas Grand Prix street circuit race track in use by the public during the daytime from the 60th floor of Wynn Las Vegas.
Bruce Brown / The Manual

My flight from Minneapolis was delayed, so I missed the first dinner that was planned for our group, but the room knocked me out. The room was spacious and luxuriously appointed, but the view was the topper.

The window in my 60th-floor room looked directly at Turn 12 on the track, a hard left-hand turn that led to DRS Zone 2 in Sector 3 of the 3.8-mile circuit. At night, when the racing was scheduled, the city streets that comprised a large part of the circuit were closed to public traffic and brightly lit. The same streets were reopened to the public during the day.

Awakening

The Phoenix and IO from the Awakening - Wynn Las Vegas.
Awakening

I missed dinner that first day, but I was on time to see Awakening. This show is presented in a custom-built 360-degree theater with complex rising stages, aerialists and acrobats, fantastic costumes with elaborate choreography, and stunning large-scale puppetry.

Black White Revelers in Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas
Awakening

The story of Awakening follows a classic hero’s journey with video-gaming elements. The hero and her two helpers accept a quest to find and capture jewels that will enable Light and Darkness to reunite and regain their powerful love.

Light and Darkness from Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas.
Awakening

The plot of Awakening is a structure for outstanding music, performances, and spectacle.

Race-related experiences

A collection of Ferraris at Wynn Las Vegas.
Bruce Brown / The Manual

After the powerful first night’s experience, we used Wynn Las Vegas as our base for three days. During the day, we sampled some of the best that Vegas had to offer and then went to the track at night. Walking through the Wynn was an experience each day with many race-related activations and exhibits, such as this collection of Ferraris adjacent to one of the casino areas.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
F1 Qatar Grand Prix results: Yellow flags, penalties, and Max wins again
Harsh penalties changed the outcomes
Formula 1 race cars during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

The F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix was an exciting race but disappointing for key Formula 1 players. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who won the pole position in the Qualifying event, had to start at P2 because of an F1 Track Steward penalty. Still, he won the race anyway, adding to his already Championship-winning points margin over all other drivers. Yellow flags and penalties during the Grand Prix affected the outcomes of the Grand Prix.

 
Driver disappointments
Verstappen's one-place starting grid penalty for the Grand Prix occurred because the Stewards ruled he slowed unnecessarily ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell during the Qualifying event, unfairly affecting Russell's fast lap time.

Read more
Surprise finishes for the F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint and Qualifying event
Norris returned a favor, even though the team told him not to do it.
Formula 1 race cars during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

The F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint race on November 30, 2024, and the  Qualifying event for the December 1 Grand Prix were both competitive with unexpected finishes. McLaren driver Lando Norris moved aside to let teammate Oscar Piastri finish first in the Sprint race, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen surprised everyone, including himself, when he won the pole position in the Grand Prix starting grid.
Qatar Sprint race results
Only six of the 24 Grand Prix races in 2024 were scheduled to include Sprint races. F1 includes Sprint races to add excitement to the weekend and give the drivers and teams a chance to pick up extra Championship points. The first eight finishers win sprint race points. The winner gets eight points, and each successive finisher gets one less. The driver who comes in eighth then gets one point.

In Saturday's Sprint race, McLaren's Lando Norris was leading when, just before crossing the finish line, he slowed down, moved over, and allowed teammate Oscar Piastri to win.

Read more
F1 Qatar Grand Prix practice and Sprint Qualifying results
The 2024 Constructors' Championship is still in tight contention
Formula 1 race cars during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

This weekend is the next-to-last race in the 2024 F1 Grand Prix season. Qatar is in the desert in the Middle East, and the race events all happen at night when the temperatures aren't as hot as during the day.

The Qatar Grand Prix is a Sprint race, one of only six in the 24-race season. That means there's an additional, shorter race on Saturday before the Grand Prix Qualifying event and Sunday's Grand Prix.  Drivers (and their teams) can score up to eight Championship points that count for Drivers' and Constructors' Championships in the Sprint race.
What to watch for in the Qatar Grand Prix
Max Verstappen won the 2024 F1 Drivers' World Championship at last week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, but exciting competitive races remain.
Drivers' Championship
Max won the crown for the season, his fourth consecutive Championship, but the competition for second place is still tight, and it may foretell Max's biggest threats for the 2025 season. Verstappen will undoubtedly continue to rack up points, but the fight for second place is between McLaren's Lando Norris, currently with 340 points, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who has 319 points.
Constructors' Championship
The fight for the Constructor's title is still tight. McLaren has 608 points, Ferrari has 584, and Red Bull has 555. Red Bull's only hope to win the team crown is for both drivers, Verstappen and Sergio Perez, to finish in the top three places for both races and for McLaren and Ferrari to falter. That scenario is unlikely because Perez has had a dismal season (more on that below) plus McLaren's Norris and Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been strong all season.

Read more