Exploring the top luxury race-viewing experiences at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

There are various options for watching F1 Grand Prix races live. The choices multiply when the race is in Las Vegas, a desert city built as an entertainment destination.

I was one of a small group of journalists invited by the Las Vegas Grand Prix to experience an ultimate VIP race weekend, with tickets for luxury race-viewing and other exclusive race-related experiences. The purpose of the trip was to show how Las Vegas goes all out to be one of the foremost F1 locations.

The primary emphasis of the weekend was to check out the top all-inclusive viewing packages available for the three days. The race events were at night because a substantial part of the race circuit includes city streets that must be open to the public in the daytime.

In the evenings, we experienced the Turn 3 Club, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere, and the Paddock Club. On Saturday afternoon, we also toured Bellagio’s Fountain Club trackside in front of the lake, so we had no actual race-viewing experience there.

The Turn 3 Club



The Turn 3 was a large, all-inclusive second-floor space with multiple food-service spaces and a mix of delightful preparations. An ample team was on hand to serve food, beer, wine, and spirits.

There were tables inside the building, but the more immersive experience was in two rows of seating on the long trackside terrace. You could watch as cars charged around turn 3 on the race circuit in a prime overtake zone.



Directly opposite the Turn 3 Club, one of the many giant screens broadcast the live F1TV feed so you could follow the overall progress of the race and specific cars. The Turn 3 Club was located in the East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotel Las Vegas, and Turn 3 guests were also free to attend the numerous fan activations in the area.

T-Mobile Zone



The T-Mobile Zone was a massive area adjacent to the Sphere. The exosphere (aka the world’s largest LED screen on the outside of the Sphere) was a constantly changing show by itself, and it was visible in a surprising number of spaces on and around the Las Vegas Strip.

When you sit in the grandstand, the animated emoji seems to follow race cars on the track. The emoji wore a helmet during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is not usually true.

A ticket to the T-Mobile Zone includes free food, water, and soda, but not alcohol. Live entertainment on the T-Mobile Stage kept the crowd swaying, and everyone truly seemed to be having a good time.



General admission to the T-Mobile Zone didn’t include reserved seating in the grandstand, but the party atmosphere in the general admission area felt more like a huge, friendly county fair with a lot to see and do. In addition to the numerous food areas, there was a large F1 fan racewear and accessories shop and multiple fan activations.

T-Mobile customers could access the restricted Magenta Club, a private, three-story viewing area with multiple activities, including a fun silent disco on the rooftop where only those who wore wireless headphones could hear the music and the DJ. We had a pass to visit the Magenta Club to see what was on offer, and I felt the silent disco’s appeal.

The stadium seating in the T-Mobile Zone afforded generous views of Turn 5 and, depending which stadium you were in, through the chicane through turns 7 to 9. Large screens on the opposite side of the track broadcast the F1TV feed, which I felt was extremely clear audio.

At times, I saw people in a small bleacher section across the track standing turned around, watching the action on the screen rather than the track. That was during Free Practice 3, but I assume eyes were on the track during the Grand Prix.

The Fountain Club at Bellagio



Located directly on a portion of the Vegas Strip that converted to the Grand Prix circuit at night, the Bellagio Fountain Club was between the track and lake with musical fountains. The Fountain Club is a three-story temporary structure. The bottom floor is dedicated to service and cooking, with a reception area on the end with stairs or two elevators, which our host told us were the only elevators in the city over water.

The expansive second floor is divided into large areas with varied seating arrangements and seemingly endless stations for celebrity chefs. All food, wine, beer, cocktails, and liquors were included in the Fountain Club’s 3-day packages. The top floor is an open rooftop with, once again, open areas and many seating arrangements.



Much of Las Vegas is built on a large scale, which was the case with the Bellagio Fountain Club. When we visited, it was hard to get a vibe because it was in the daytime with no racing and no guests. Still, from the spaces and the decorating and accessorizing, I felt the atmosphere in the evening and during the races had to be luxurious exclusivity, just like the magnificent Bellagio.

The Paddock Club

For true Formula 1 race fans, the Paddock Club has to be the ultimate. The building has four floors. The first floor includes the F1 team garages, tire storage, and meeting areas. The upper floors are the Paddock Club. The second and third floors are extremely long, open spaces that, during the Grand Prix, are loaded with food stations, bars, large and small entertainment areas, seating, and special fan activities.

The top floor is really the rooftop, although a large section, called The Chalet, is enclosed. You can see the track from inside, but the better views are outside the enclosed area. The rooftop is also above and opposite stadium seating on the other side of the track. From various areas in the Paddock Club, you can see the starting grid and Start/Finish line, Turns 1 through 4, Turns 17, and the pit entry lane.

The expanse and luxury of the Paddock Club. The service staff were efficient, helpful, friendly, and eager to have you try the amazing food offerings, which started with grilled lobster and filet mignon and just kept going. The desserts were fabulous, and a custom donut at one end of the rooftop had amazing creations.



In addition to the race views and the food and liquor service, there were many entertainment areas, including surprises such as an F1-themed wedding chapel and an ice-skating rink with a full stock of skates for any who wanted to venture onto the ice. The list goes on and on. If you walked around just one floor, you’d continue discovering new bars, artists, and entertainment. There were even four celebrity Elvises on hand.

Someone in our group compared the T-Mobile Zone to a Costco, with a large crowd having a good time sampling goodies from multiple vendors. To continue the retail theme, the Paddock Club is like a highly upscale Ikea store, with a new delight around every corner. The Paddock Club F1 experience is unique. It may be a significant motivator for people who travel the globe to attend Grand Prixes just so they can spend time in the Paddock Club.