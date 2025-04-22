F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix payment plans now available

Table of Contents Table of Contents LVGP payment plan availability 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix payment plan options Added excitement for LVGP 2025

The 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, November 20-22, promises to be an even bigger celebration than the races in 2023 and 2024. The newly announced five-month payment plans offer new options to fans who plan to attend the LVGP but have held off buying their tickets due to cost. The current payment plans are only available until April 30, so don’t delay.

LVGP payment plan availability

Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix are offering interest-free payment plans through August 15, 2025. Payment plans are available for general admission, grandstands, hospitality packages, and Grand Prix Trio packages, which offer a combination of viewing options for the three-day event.

Recommended Videos

2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix payment plan options

The payment plan prices below are for 5 monthly payments, which must be completely paid by August 15, 2025. The prices do not include taxes and fees. The listed prices are available until April 30, 2025.

General admission viewing – General admission payment prices start at $145 per month.

Grandstand viewing – Grandstand viewing payment prices start at $175 per month.

– Grandstand viewing payment prices start at $175 per month. Hospitality viewing packages – Hospitality viewing payment prices start at $500 a month.

– Hospitality viewing payment prices start at $500 a month. Grand Prix Trio Packages – Grand Prix Trio prices start at $435 per month.

Fans can find more information about the LVGP viewing options, view the available payment plans, and purchase tickets at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix site.

Added excitement for LVGP 2025

Three factors contribute to the extra energy for this year’s LVGP: acceptance by the Las Vegas community, F1’s 75th anniversary, and a competitive F1 season.

When Formula 1 returned to Las Vegas in 2023, the first time since the early 1980s, some were skeptical about the circuit, which was primarily composed of public streets. After a startup glitch, 2023 went better than expected, and 2024 was even more successful, with less traffic disruption. The 2025 LVGP benefits from the past years, with greater public acceptance, special pricing for locals at specific events, and a new grandstand featuring additional seating.

Formula 1 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The F175 theme of this year’s race heightens the celebratory spirit. This F1 season has fans eager to join in the action, with four major F1 teams competing for the Championship titles, a contrast to previous seasons when Red Bull dominated.