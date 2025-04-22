 Skip to main content
F1 Karting opening at F1 Drive in Las Vegas: tickets available now

The 1,696 foot-long F1 Drive track is designed to test drivers its 31 turns.

By
F1 karting on F1 Drive at Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas.
Denise Truscello / Getty Images

Tickets are now available for the May 2 opening of Grand Prix Plaza, when  Formula 1 fans can race F1 Karts at F1 Drive. The F1 Drive karting track, a feature attraction of Grand Prix Plaza, runs through F1 team pit garages and directly on part of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race track.

F1 Drive F1 Karting tickets available now

F1 Drive karting track run over a portion of the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit.
F1 Drive tickets, on sale at Grand Prix Plaza, are available in three packages: Mixed Grid, Elite Experience, and Fastest Lap. A VIP Ad-On experience is also available as an upgrade to the Mixed Grid and Elite Experience packages. The minimum height for all packages is 58 inches.

  • Mixed Grid – Starting at $79, the Mixed Grid package offers a speed-limited experience suitable for all skill levels, featuring two 15-minute sessions. Drivers must be 12 or older.
  • Elite Experience – Drivers must be at least 16 for the Elite Experience, which includes two 15-minute sessions at speeds up to 30 mph. Finish line photos and a winners’ podium celebration are also included. Tickets start at $99.
  • Fastest Lap – For drivers who want to record or beat their own personal best lap times, tickets for the Fastest Lap start at $37 or $30 for locals. Minimum age 16.
  • VIP Add-on Experience – Available to upgrade the Mixed Grid or Elite Experience Packages, the $150 VIP Add-On Experience includes three F1 Sims rides, a photo opp with digital and printed photo, a $20 discount in the F1 HUB store for purchases over $75, and a glass of champagne or soda.
F1 Karting karts

Ceremonial First Race at F1 Drive at the Grand Prix Plaza.
The F1 Drive karts have a maximum speed of 30 miles per hour. The karts have LCD steering wheel displays that keep drivers informed of lap times, interval gaps between drivers, boost levels, track flag alerts, and more.

Drivers receive real-time messages from a virtual Race Engineer via helmet communications systems, including track updates, DRS and ERS cues, fast lap times, and overtaking strategies. Drives also hear engine audio from recordings captured during the 2023 F1 season.

The F1 Drive karting track

The entrance to F1 Drive at the Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas.
The F1 Drive karting track is the only karting experience in the world built on an existing F1 circuit, which is why F1 Drive and Grand Prix Plaza close seasonally in late summer to be ready for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

The f1 Drive track, which also runs through LVGP F1 pit garages, is 1,696 feet long and is designed to test drivers, with 31 turns. Drivers will encounter a variety of track segments, including hairpins, chicanes, double apexes, constant-radius turns, and technical sections.

