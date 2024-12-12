Grand Prix Plaza opens in Las Vegas F1 Pit Building in Spring 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Active learning and fun at the Grand Prix Plaza Event and party spaces

The 2024 Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix is over, but you won’t have to wait until November 2025 to have an F1 experience in Las Vegas. F1 owns the 39-acre site, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building. Next Spring, Grand Prix Plaza will open on the site with F1-inspired kart racing, interactive educational 4D exhibits, F1 simulators, a retail hub, and private events spaces in the enormous Pit building.

Active learning and fun at the Grand Prix Plaza



Visitors and F1 fans will have multiple interactive experiences at Grand Prix Plaza, including F1Drive, F1X, and F1Hub. F1 drive allows drivers to race F1-inspired karts on a 1,650-foot-long racetrack that runs in and out of F1 pit garages and part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The electric-powered karts include DRS tech, conventional F1 race car sounds, and a steering wheel with an LED display.

A fully immersive experience in the F1 world will be possible in F1X. Fans can learn about F1 history, teams, and race cars through interactive exhibits and displays before designing their own F1 car, including livery. They will then plan race strategy and virtually race the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

The F1 Hub will include F1 simulators, an eatery, and a retail store with F1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise.

Event and party spaces

The three-story LVGP Pit Building includes garages on the first floor, two substantial open floors, and a rooftop entertainment area. Three spaces that will be available for rental for private events include the Turn 1 Lounge, the Cool Down Room, and the GPP Garage.