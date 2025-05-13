 Skip to main content
A bold revival: Daniel Roth returns with a luxury watch for true collectors

The legend returns: Daniel Roth’s revival in high horology

By
Both versions of the 2025 Daniel Roth Extra Plat.
Daniel Roth

Few brands understand the art of revival like Louis Vuitton, and together with LVMH, the Daniel Roth name has ignited excitement among watch enthusiasts and luxury is reborn. The debut of the Extra-Plat in 18k rose gold commemorates the brand’s iconic design heritage while featuring the technical mastery of La Fabrique du Temps.

The latest announcement coincides with Daniel Roth operating as a marquee name, a bold move aligned with the renaissance of the luxury watch market. With the distinctive flair of Roth’s designs and the technical brilliance of Louis Vuitton, a pioneer in the industry is poised to reimagine watches for collectors and enthusiasts alike. 

What sets this design apart from the field

The 2025 Daniel Roth Extra Plat up close.
Daniel Roth

Meticulously crafted specifically for Daniel Roth, at its heart beats the LV-caliber DR001, an exclusive manually wound movement that stands in its own category among premier horology timepieces. Boasting a refined finishing and sliver-thin profile, this is a watch designed to make a definitive statement in an understated way. The two-tone dial features a “guilloché en ligne” design — in other words, a pinstripe pattern. The watch features an open case back.

The perfect watch for a very specific type of connoisseur

Vintage Daniel Roth collectors will instantly be drawn to this tribute, and it is an essential item for Louis Vuitton fans. The added attraction of owning a rare timepiece with such a rich legacy is an integral element to its cache. Men searching for an elegant and sleeker timepiece will appreciate the thin design of the Extra-Plat and champion its return to center stage. 

The watch costs 49,000 CHF excluding taxes (about $58,291).

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!

