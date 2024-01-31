Omega debuts an update to the Apollo 8 speedmaster

OMEGA stands as a beacon of innovation and timeless elegance in the realm of luxury watches for men. With the unveiling of their latest masterpiece, the OMEGA Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Apollo 8, the brand once again pushes the boundaries of horological design. This timepiece not only pays homage to one of humanity’s greatest achievements but also captivates with its striking aesthetic and exceptional craftsmanship.

OMEGA Dark Side of the Moon Apollo 8

Drawing inspiration from the Apollo 8 mission, which marked the first time humans orbited the moon, the latest creation from OMEGA watches is a testament to the spirit of exploration and adventure. The Dark Side of the Moon Apollo 8 is more than just an OMEGA watch; it’s a wearable piece of history, encapsulating the awe-inspiring journey of the Apollo astronauts.

In a poignant tribute to the historic Apollo 8 mission, the Dark Side of the Moon Apollo 8 watch features a meticulously crafted caseback adorned with the phrase “WE’LL SEE YOU ON THE OTHER SIDE.” This inscription serves as a homage to the brave astronauts who became the first humans to gaze upon the mysterious far side of the moon in December 1968. Famously, each member of the Apollo 8 crew proudly wore an Omega Speedmaster during this groundbreaking mission, forever intertwining the legacy of OMEGA with the triumphs of space exploration.

OMEGA Dark Side of the Moon Apollo 8: Technical specifications

At first glance, the most noticeable feature of this watch is its vibrant yellow detailing, which contrasts brilliantly against the sleek black ceramic case and dial. This bold choice not only adds a pop of color but also serves as a nod to the iconic colors of the Apollo 8 mission patch. The yellow accents, found on the chronograph hands, sub-dial rings, and tachymeter scale, imbue the watch with a sense of energy and dynamism, making it a standout piece in any collection.

But the allure of the Dark Side of the Moon Apollo 8 extends far beyond its striking aesthetics. Beneath its captivating exterior lies a wealth of technical innovation and precision engineering. Powered by OMEGA’s renowned Calibre 1869, a manual-winding movement based on the legendary Calibre 1861, this watch boasts exceptional accuracy and reliability. With a power reserve of 48 hours, it ensures uninterrupted performance, whether on the wrist or displayed as a cherished keepsake.

The OMEGA Dark Side of the Moon Apollo 8 features the lunar surface

Furthermore, the use of ceramic in the construction of the case and dial not only enhances durability but also adds a touch of modern sophistication. Ceramic is known for its scratch-resistant properties, ensuring that the Dark Side of the Moon Apollo 8 retains its pristine appearance for years to come. Additionally, the laser-ablated dial features a lunar surface motif, evoking the rugged terrain of the moon’s surface and further reinforcing the watch’s connection to space exploration.

In keeping with its celestial theme, the Dark Side of the Moon Apollo 8 features a caseback adorned with a mesmerizing depiction of the lunar surface. Crafted using a unique micro-structured metallization process, the image captures the intricate details of the moon’s craters and valleys, creating a truly immersive experience for the wearer.

A price tag far above the now-outdated Apollo 8

The price tag attached to the Omega Speedmaster Dark Side Of The Moon Apollo 8 watch stands at $14,300, marking a significant increase compared to the previous cost of $9,750 for the now-outdated yet equally drool-worthy Speedmaster Apollo 8 from 2018.

