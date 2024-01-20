 Skip to main content
Daniel Craig’s watch collection is an ode to OMEGA and Rolex

Rolex and Omage watches make sense for the James Bond actor

Daniel Craig as James Bond Omega ad
Omega

Step into the world of timeless elegance as we journey through the wristwear legacy of Hollywood’s suave icon, Daniel Craig. Beyond his cinematic mastery, Craig’s discerning taste in watches has made him a true horological trendsetter. This article delves into the meticulous curation of the actor’s collection, focusing on the exquisite timepieces from two legendary brands – OMEGA watches and Rolex.

Daniel Craig’s association with the James Bond franchise has not only defined his career but also left an indelible mark on the world of luxury watches for men. As we explore these OMEGA and Rolex watches, a story of sophistication, craftsmanship, and a deep connection to the characters he portrayed is revealed.

Daniel Craig Omega ad
Omega

Daniel Craig’s watch collection captivates horology fans

Recently spotted at Planet OMEGA in New York, Craig donned a yet-to-be-released white dial Omega Speedmaster, sparking anticipation and curiosity in the watch community. This mysterious timepiece is set to launch in 2024, coinciding with the Artemis II mission, adding an element of cosmic intrigue to Craig’s already stellar collection. This collection isn’t confined to on-screen glamour; it mirrors Craig’s personal taste and lifestyle, reflecting his affinity for both modern and vintage luxury watches for men.

Daniel Craig Omega ad
Omega

Top watches in Daniel Craig’s collection

From the sleek OMEGA Seamaster worn in Skyfall to the classic Rolex gracing his wrist in everyday moments, each watch tells a tale from the British spy and beyond.

As the curtain falls on Daniel Craig’s illustrious portrayal of James Bond, his watch collection continues to captivate enthusiasts and horology connoisseurs alike.

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Co-Axial Chronometer
Omega

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Co-Axial Chronometer

In the cinematic rebirth of James Bond with 2006’s Casino Royale, Daniel Craig stepped into the iconic role, succeeding Pierce Brosnan. Embracing the suave sophistication of 007, Craig made a bold style statement by adorning the legendary Omega Seamaster, marking the beginning of his distinguished tenure as the secret agent.

Diverging from Brosnan’s choices, Craig’s Omega Seamaster in Casino Royale boasts a substantial 45.5 mm case, striking a harmonious balance between a substantial presence on the wrist and versatile, everyday wearability. It’s complemented by a unidirectional bezel and an impressive water resistance of 600 meters (2,000 feet). Beyond its aesthetic allure, this timepiece emerges as a practical tool for Bond’s underwater escapades, aligning seamlessly with the character’s adventurous spirit.

Although the Brosnan-era Seamaster is no longer commercially available, it has found a life on the secondary market, where enthusiasts and collectors alike can acquire this cinematic gem for around $5,000 or more.

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Master Chronometer
Omega

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Master Chronometer

In the iconic film Skyfall (2012), Daniel Craig graced the screen with a captivating Omega Seamaster. The Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Master Chronometer, featured in this cinematic masterpiece, presents a contemporary interpretation of the classic Seamaster design, boasting a mesmerizing sunburst blue ribbed dial.

With a 41.5mm stainless steel case, this watch strikes a harmonious balance between a robust build and an elegant aesthetic. The captivating blue dial features a wave pattern, adding a touch of sophistication to its design. Luminescent hour markers and hands ensure optimal visibility, while the steel-on-steel bracelet not only complements the overall look but also enhances durability.

For enthusiasts eager to acquire this stylish accessory, the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Master Chronometer is available on the secondary market, with prices hovering around $4,000 USD.

Omega X Swatch Mission to Neptune
Omega

Omega X Swatch Speedmaster MoonSwatch Neptune

Daniel Craig, renowned for his impeccable style, recently elevated his wrist game with the Swatch Bioceramic MoonSwatch, particularly the captivating “Mission to Neptune” model. This bold choice was notably showcased at the National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala, where Craig was spotted donning this distinctive timepiece.

The Swatch Bioceramic MoonSwatch series boasts a revolutionary design and the “Mission to Neptune” variant is no exception. With its eye-catching aesthetic and innovative bioceramic materials, the watch merges environmental consciousness with cutting-edge style. The fusion of bioceramic components not only enhances durability but also aligns with Craig’s penchant for tasteful yet functional accessories. The MoonSwatch Neptune, particularly favored among enthusiasts, commands a significant presence in the secondary market, with prices soaring to around $1,000 USD—far surpassing its initial retail price of $270 USD.

Rolex GMT Master Pepsi
Rolex

Rolex GMT Master II Pepsi

Contrary to expectations tied to Craig’s Omega ambassadorship, his wrist choices extend beyond the Omega brand. Craig exhibits a penchant for stainless steel models, notably favoring Rolex timepieces. Among the Rolex watches he’s been seen sporting are multiple stainless steel sports models, including the iconic Rolex GMT-Master Pepsi.

The Rolex GMT-Master, predating the GMT-Master II, graced the market from 1959 to 1980. Renowned for its second time-zone complication, this model perfectly complements Craig’s globetrotting lifestyle. Crafted with precision, the GMT-Master II boasts a durable Oystersteel case and a Jubilee bracelet, providing both robustness and comfort. Powered by Rolex’s caliber 3285 movement, collectors affectionately refer to Craig’s specific model as the “Pepsi” due to its distinctive blue and red bezel, reminiscent of Pepsi’s logo.

Despite Craig’s association with Omega, his Rolex GMT-Master Pepsi stands out in his diverse collection. This sought-after timepiece commands a price of over $12,000, so it doesn’t come cheap.

Rolex vintage Daytona
Rolex

Rolex Vintage Daytona Ref. 6263

Within the world of timeless watches, Daniel Craig possesses a remarkable vintage timepiece, the Rolex Daytona Ref. 6263. This exceptional watch features innovative screw-down chronograph pushers and an elegant bakelite bezel, encapsulating the spirit of enduring artistry. Craig’s individual variant presents a pristine white dial coupled with contrasting black subdials, embellished with a captivating “DAYTONA” inscription in bold red just above the 6 o’clock subdial. The Rolex Daytona 6263, a masterful creation spanning the years from 1971 to approximately 1987, symbolizes a golden age of unparalleled craftsmanship in the realm of horology.

Daniel Craig’s impressive watch collection

In concluding our exploration of Daniel Craig’s impressive watch collection, it’s evident that the acclaimed actor has not only portrayed the iconic James Bond on screen but has also curated a personal timepiece ensemble that mirrors sophistication and style. From his curtain call as Bond in Casino Royale, where Craig elegantly wore an Omega Seamaster, to his diverse collection featuring Omega, Rolex, and other notable brands, each watch tells a unique story of craftsmanship and elegance. The Omega Seamaster, a recurring choice, holds a special place, symbolizing the synergy between Craig’s cinematic legacy and his personal taste.

Delving into Craig’s watch collection, we find that each piece is more than a mere accessory; it is a reflection of his multifaceted persona and a testament to his appreciation for high-end watches.

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
