Omega elevates the Aqua Terra with two new Master Chronometer movements

Omega is back with an amazing new lineup, introducing two all-new Master Chronometer calibers in its refined 30mm Aqua Terra – proof that precision isn’t limited by size. The automatic Caliber 8800 and quartz Caliber 4061 take Omega’s cutting-edge technology to an even more compact form, an appealing angle for those preferring understated elegance without sacrificing performance.

Unparalleled accuracy meets elegance

The revised 30mm timepieces boast Omega’s highest certifications, maintaining ±0/+5 second daily accuracy in a perfectly proportioned package. Beyond accuracy, the watches still carry the Aqua Terra’s distinct teak-pattern dial and balanced case design, now elevated with anti-magnetic protection and a water resistance of up to 150m — making them equally durable and sophisticated.

Working under the ‘two movements, one philosophy’ model

Whether you veer more towards the self-winding Caliber 8800 with its impressive 55-hour power reserve or the ultra-precise quartz Caliber 4061, both movements remain true to Omega’s commitment to excellence. The automatic version offers superb mechanical craftsmanship, while the quartz option delivers peak accuracy — proof that luxury is able to adapt to various lifestyles.

Omega continues to set a high standard

Omega continues to defy and exceed expectations, bringing its most advanced movements to smaller case sizes without compromise on any of the bells and whistles. The new 30mm Aqua Terra merges the brand’s technical innovation with timeless design, offering collectors a timepiece excelling in both precision and style.