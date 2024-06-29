 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You can now get the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra with a glossy, elegant black dial

Check out this classy Omega Seamaster

By
three Omega black dial watches
Omega / Omega

Although the Seamaster Aqua Terra collection might not be the most flashy statement line under Omega’s belt, it’s surely one of the most elegant and sleek lines available. While this collection already carries various colorways, Omega has recently released a new elegant option for those looking for the perfect dressy timepiece. For Omega’s latest addition, the company has turned to a rich noir hue to further cement the Aqua Terra collection as a must-have for all formal events. While a simpler piece, the newest Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra watch doubles down on the quiet luxury style while giving users all of the quality features known to Omega. The perfect formal watch or gift for the person who loves to dress up, the new black glossy dial is an elegant add-on for any collection.  

Omega’s Seamaster Aqua Terra in Black

Omega Aqua Terra
Omega / Omega

Straying from the Aqua Terra’s nature hues, Omega has released a sleek black lacquer dial that’s simple but enticing. The new black glossy dial creates a luxurious contrast against the white Super-LumiNova hands and indexes. Complementing this contrast are trapezoidal date windows and sharp triangular indexes on the 41mm and 38mm models. On the smaller 34mm watch, you can expect a round date window and sailboat-shaped indexes. 

Recommended Videos

With three size options, there’s no reason why you wouldn’t love this newest Aqua Terra addition. On the inside, the watches are equipped with a Master Chronometer-certified movement visible thanks to the piece’s sapphire crystal caseback. The 41mm size contains Caliber 8900 with 60 hours of power reserve. The 38mm and 34mm sizes are equipped with Caliber 8800, which gives 55 hours of power reserve. Despite this small difference, all three watches are water resistant up to 150m and have a sleek stainless steel bracelet. Although this new black option doesn’t offer anything drastically different than its predecessor, it does fill the gap of elegant, formal watches that were missing from the collection. While the previous colorways are chic in their own right, this black dial gives you a sleeker and classic option that fits perfectly for any special event. 

Where can you grab an Aqua Terra watch?

Omega seamaster aqua terra
Omega / Omega

If you’re interested in adding an elegant option to your watch collection, the three sizes are available on the Omega website for $6,600 each. While out for your black dial Aqua Terra, check out the more casual and original versions of the collections. Available in more robust colorways, the Aqua Terra also comes in an ocean-inspired blue and earth-inspired red. Other options include green, sun-brushed steel, and classic silver steel. All of the previous colorways also include the same technical characteristics as the newest black dial additions.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Omega, Seiko, and Rolex: These are the best GMT watches you can get
Add a GMT watch to your collection
Seiko Prospex GMT

Choosing the right watch becomes an art form in a world where time is both a luxury and a necessity. Enter the realm of wrist sophistication with Omega, Seiko, and Rolex – the triumvirate of GMT watches that redefine fashion and function. These aren't merely timepieces; they're coveted by those who appreciate the intersection of exactness and flair, representing the ideal fusion of artistry.

Regarding watches for men, it's not just about telling time; it's about making time on your own. GMT watches, the globetrotter's essential, are companions on the journey through life's different time zones. Rolex, the epitome of luxury; Omega, the symbol of innovation; Seiko, the embodiment of reliability – each brand represents a chapter in the horological saga of excellence.

Read more
You can now carry the moon on your wrist with one of these moon watches with actual moon dust
There are 3 different models in this watch collection
Yanko Design Moon Dust watch

Humans are nothing if not explorers, and watches have helped them do it from day one. From discovering the New World to diving into the depths of the seas, we have always reached for the unknown. One of the most triumphant discoveries of our world was reaching beyond it entirely, as we sent brave explorers into space and put a man on the moon. The Apollo 11 mission sparked imagination and wonder in the entire world as they watched Neil Armstrong drop from the lunar module ladder and utter his famous phrase, "One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Accompanying Armstrong, and almost every explorer across the globe, are some of the best and most durable men's watches on the planet.

Now, you can wear a watch that commemorates Armstrong's walk on the moon and the entirety of the Apollo missions, as Yanko Designs releases the Interstellar LUNAR1,622 watch. Not only is it a gorgeous piece of horological engineering, but it features multiple callouts and aspects that will make you want to reach for the stars and follow in the footsteps of the most famous explorers in history. Or at least talk about it at your next party when someone asks about the striking piece on your wrist.

Read more
Omega introduces new Seamaster Planet Ocean watch in silicon nitride
Omega adds to its Seamaster collection, and this one is truly special with a master chronometer certification
Omega Seamaster planet ocean dark grey

In the world of watches for men, the name Omega resonates like a symphony of precision, elegance, and heritage. But what happens when this iconic Swiss watchmaker decides to challenge the boundaries of watchmaking with an audacious twist? That's right, Omega has just unleashed the new Seamaster Planet Ocean watch in silicon nitride. Prepare yourselves, gents, because this watch isn't just another accessory to add to your collection.

Before we dive into the details of this watch, let's get one thing straight: This isn't your average "run-of-the-mill" timepiece. Omega has made a bold move by incorporating silicon nitride ceramic into this watch, setting a new standard. Silicon nitride, two times lighter than traditional zircon ceramic, takes center stage, proving that Omega watches are going off the beaten path and trying something a little unconventional.
A bold statement of style
At first glance, the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean exudes sophistication and boldness, paying homage to Omega's maritime legacy. With a 45.5 mm grey ceramic case and a sandblasted Grade 5 titanium bezel, it's evident that this watch is built for the explorations you daydreamed about as a kid. The helium escape valve, a necessity for deep-sea explorers, gets the titanium treatment, too, and let's not forget the silicon nitride inner ring in the bezel.

Read more