The Normal Released the best blazer of the fall and you can still get it

Elevate your tailored wardrobe with the ultimate casual blazer of 2025

By
The Normal Brand Corduroy Blazer tan
The Normal Brand

You know us, we LOVE a good suit and a good sport coat. When they are done right, they are the best kind of garment, tailored perfectly, elevated, and stylish; the job is almost done for you. Whether you are looking for the best suit on the market or whether you need an excellent sport coat for the office, certain styles are classic. The navy and blue options are never going out of style; the tweed look is the perfect fall and winter variety. But The Normal Brand had a different idea this season, and it ended up being the best option of the fall, and people noticed. The Normal Brand Hawthorne Cord Blazer shakes up your tailored wardrobe in the best way possible.

Reinvent your tailored wardrobe

The Normal Brand Corduroy Blazer Buttoned Up
The Normal Brand

If you think back to 2021, a trend made a brief appearance and then slipped away quietly without much fanfare. Daniel Craig appeared in his final turn as James Bond in No Time to Die and rocked a three-piece corduroy suit in the opening salvo. While the look didn’t blow up how it should have, the image still sears four years later. The Normal Brand piggybacked on that idea and offered a double-breasted blazer option that elevates your tailored wardrobe with a casual look that makes you look as sleek as James Bond without the stylist. It is extra warm, making it perfect for winter. It was popular enough that it is going quickly, but if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one, it will be your go-to all winter long.

Specs
Shell – 98% Cotton. 2% Spandex
Lining – 100% Cotton
Notched lapel collar
Double-breasted button entry
2-piece sleeves with functional button vents
Body patch pockets
Fully lined
Inside cell phone pocket
Damask outerwear label on the inside

The Normal Brand Hawthorne Cord Blazer

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
