Jelly Roll and Hey Dude’s sold-out collab is getting a second release

Jelly Roll, Hey Dude give a second chance for their sold out shoe

front of hey dude shoe
Hey Dude / Hey Dude

Just in time for Jelly Roll’s appearance at Stagecoach, the country singer and brand Hey Dude are gearing up for another release of their popular collaboration. Last month, the duo released their second collaborative collection, the Debossed Shoe, which became an instant hit. Selling out in no time, fans were left in the dust. However, in light of the singer’s highly anticipated music festival performance, the duo is once again releasing a select number of the shoes for those who previously missed out. The shoe is a highly personal footwear, as it details the musician’s life via Hey Dude’s iconic silhouette. Due to the high demand for the shoe, the brand is limiting customers to three pairs to ensure that everyone has a chance to obtain their desired pair. 

Re-introducing Jelly Roll x Hey Dude’s Debossed Shoe

pair of wally collaborative shoe on shoe box
Hey Dude / Hey Dude

Taking on the famed Wally silhouette, the collaborative sneaker features “tattoos” that mimic those of Jelly Roll. Debossed icons are featured throughout the black suede upper, detailing the musician’s personal story. The marble-printed ultralight midsole and easy-on lacing system allow easy access and comfort throughout use, ensuring you look and feel great. A removable, branded insole allows for customizable support, enabling you to swap it out for any orthopedic support you may need. Co-branded packaging finished the collaboration for one stellar collection. Those who missed out on the first stock will get a second chance on April 29, via Hey Dude’s webstore. The brand has also released a waitlist and alert system to ensure you don’t miss out on your chance. The shoe will continue to retail for $85.

Atmos and On’s newest release is a chic nod to cherry blossoms
On, atmos release new collaborative sneaker
pair of atmos x on sneakers with shoe box

Separately, Atmos and On have many previous collaborations to brag about. Now, these two powerhouses are joining forces in a new partnership inspired by the beauty of cherry blossoms. While donning a darker colorway, the new sneaker is all about the details and accents that pay homage to natural beauty. Besides the touching homage, the design also features some of On’s most prolific footwear technology for a sneaker that combines personality and functionality. Nicknamed “Yozakura,” this sneaker takes on a moodier hue with a name that translates into “night cherry blossoms.” Whether you’re a fan of atmos or On, this collaboration is ideal for anyone looking to add a special collaboration to their footwear rotation. 
Atmos x On Cloudmonster Void

This iteration of the On Cloudmonster Void is a detailed masterclass, featuring a haptic, technical-inspired mesh upper in a dark navy hue. Cherry blossom hues highlight the eyelets and bring a pop of light pink to the sneaker, while On’s branding offers a similar dark monochromatic look. The Atmos logo also appears in the insoles, with a sakura illustration and an ombre background that turns from sunset to nightfall.  The shoe also features On’s famed cushioning system, which brings extra cushion and support to the design. Those looking to nab a pair can first see the sneaker at AtmosCon 2025, held in Tokyo on April 19. The shoe will become available via Atmos stores, On’s Flagship Store Cat Street, and online on April 24. The sneaker retails for approximately $153 after the currency exchange.

Reebok’s Classic Leather gets a techy retro twist
Reebok, White Mountaineering announce new sneaker
pair of reebok sneakers on ground

Following their first collaboration in 2024, Reebok and White Mountaineering are reuniting for another stellar partnership. Along with the Japanese label, Reebok is taking on their famed Classic Leather for a remix that gives it a retro update with plenty of techy finishes. Far from their minimalist and subdued first partnership, this new collaborative sneaker takes a new spin with stylish details that elevate an iconic silhouette. The latest collaboration in two new neutral shades is another example of how the retro sneaker trend has continued flourishing and doesn’t seem to have an end date. Showcasing their “Unplugged” campaign, the duo’s new release is about being intentional with your time and style choices. 
White Mountaineering x Reebok Classic Leather

“Our brand is often associated with active scenes, but this time, we wanted to show how our collaboration shoes fit a more relaxed environment,” says White Mountaineering founder Yosuke Aizawa. “The soft mood of the campaign perfectly complements the color palette of the shoes.” Crafted in brown or grey shades, the WM x Reebok Classic Leather shoe uses an upper composed of a premium leather, suede, and nubuck mix. Contrasting trims around the design give the shoe an extra touch of dimension and style, along with the texturized materials that compose the sneaker. Complete with a custom co-branded tongue label, branding wordmark on the heel, and a custom footbed, this design represents the specialness of the collaboration. Further sneaker details include terry lining, tonal laces, and a custom branded shoe box. Set for an April 11 release, the remixed Classic Leather will be available for $190 on the White Mountaineering and Reebok web stores.

New Balance brings back its beloved barefoot sneaker for another release
New Balance announces new sneaker
New balance purple shoe

Although New Balance is known for its signature chunky silhouette, a more minimal and slim model used to be a crowd favorite, the athletic brand’s barefoot-inspired silhouette is a sleek and subdued design that resembles the natural foot shape. Although many of the most recognized models from the brand are the more voluminous styles, recent trends have cleared the way for the return of slimmed-down shoes. Besides its minimal size, the shoe offers a rugged and durable characteristic that athletes will enjoy. Feeling closer to the ground, this shoe is a one-of-a-kind design that contrasts significantly with the ultra-chunky models the brand has released. Despite its small size, this slim silhouette still offers all of the features and technology you would expect in your athletic footwear, without losing the style that New Balance has come to gain. 
New Balance Minimus MT10 ‘Dusk Shower’

 

