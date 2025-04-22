Jelly Roll and Hey Dude’s sold-out collab is getting a second release

Just in time for Jelly Roll’s appearance at Stagecoach, the country singer and brand Hey Dude are gearing up for another release of their popular collaboration. Last month, the duo released their second collaborative collection, the Debossed Shoe, which became an instant hit. Selling out in no time, fans were left in the dust. However, in light of the singer’s highly anticipated music festival performance, the duo is once again releasing a select number of the shoes for those who previously missed out. The shoe is a highly personal footwear, as it details the musician’s life via Hey Dude’s iconic silhouette. Due to the high demand for the shoe, the brand is limiting customers to three pairs to ensure that everyone has a chance to obtain their desired pair.

Re-introducing Jelly Roll x Hey Dude’s Debossed Shoe

Taking on the famed Wally silhouette, the collaborative sneaker features “tattoos” that mimic those of Jelly Roll. Debossed icons are featured throughout the black suede upper, detailing the musician’s personal story. The marble-printed ultralight midsole and easy-on lacing system allow easy access and comfort throughout use, ensuring you look and feel great. A removable, branded insole allows for customizable support, enabling you to swap it out for any orthopedic support you may need. Co-branded packaging finished the collaboration for one stellar collection. Those who missed out on the first stock will get a second chance on April 29, via Hey Dude’s webstore. The brand has also released a waitlist and alert system to ensure you don’t miss out on your chance. The shoe will continue to retail for $85.