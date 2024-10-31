 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Chef Michael Voltaggio is releasing a new tattoo-inspired tequila

Chef Michael Voltaggio has a new tequila called Marcado 28

By
Marcado 28 Tequila
Marcado 28 Tequila

Food Network star, “Top Chef” winner, and Michelin star recipient Michael Voltaggio is just as well-known for his culinary work as he is for the tattoos that cover his body. Since he’s also a fan of tequila, it only made sense that he would release a tequila inspired by his love for the artistry of tattooing.

Marcado 28 Tequila

Marcado 28 Tequila
Marcado 28 Tequila

It’s called Marcado 28, and Voltaggio collaborated with Spirits & Wines That Rock to create two tequilas: a small batch of Blanco and Reposado. Made from 100% Blue Weber agave, these tequilas are known for their agave sweet-forward flavor profile.

Recommended Videos

Marcado 28 Blanco is an unaged and unaltered tequila known for its mix of sweet agave, citrus peels, floral notes, and gentle sweetness. Marcado 28 Reposado is rested in American oak barrels for eight months. This creates a complex, sippable tequila loaded with honey, chili, roasted agave, citrus, vanilla, and chocolate.

Related

“In a market dominated by celebrity brands, Marcado 28 defies the trend with a few of its own ‘celebrities’ who deserve to be recognized not for their fame and popularity but for their authentic expertise, talent, and backgrounds, which combine to make this tequila stand out among the rest,” Ron Roy, co-founder of Marcado 28 said in a press release.

“From Chef Michael Voltaggio to Master Tequilero Bruno Barba and talented tattoo artists El Sando and Billy Baca, who created the original art for our labels, our ‘celebrities’ personify and define this brand: defiant, authentic and masterful –and these qualities shine in our premium product.”

Where can I buy it?

Marcado 28 Tequila
Marcado 28 Tequila

As of right now, Marcado 28 Tequila isn’t available nationwide. You can find the Blanco and Reposado tequilas for the suggested retail price of $49.99 and $59.99, respectively, on the Marcado 28 website and at selected ABC Fine Wine & Spirits stores in Florida.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Dunkin’ and Homesick release two new coffee-inspired candles
Fill your home with coffee scents
Dunkin Potion Macchiato

Dunkin' and Homesick collaborated just a few weeks ago, ahead of National Coffee Day, to launch the Dunkin' Original Blend coffee candle -- but now they're back with even more exciting scents. If you love adding the smell of freshly roasted coffee to fill your home this fall, these candles are for you.

To add cozy vibes to the season, Dunkin' and Homesick have launched two new Halloween and Fall-inspired sweet-scented coffee candles to light up your home. Now available for purchase online, the two new limited-edition scents include:

Read more
Tobermory is releasing two award-winning single malt whiskies in the US
Tobermory is releasing two new whiskies in the US
Tobermory

Located on the Isle of Mull, Tobermory is one of Scotland's oldest distilleries. Established in 1798, it's known for its Tobermory and Ledaig lines of single malt Scotch whisky. Recently, it announced that it would be releasing two new single malts. One from each of these iconic brands. They are Tobermory 21-Year-Old and Ledaig 18-Year-Old.
Tobermory 21-Year-Old

This 21-year-old single malt whisky is the newest addition to Tobermory's unpeated core range of whiskies. According to the distillery, it is finished in Oloroso sherry casks and begins with a nose of marzipan, hazelnuts, toffee, and treacle. The palate is a mix of cherry wood, brown sugar, caramelized pineapples, and sticky toffee. The finish is fresh, light, and sweet.

Read more
Alma del Jaguar Nocturna Tequila was crafted to reflect the seasonal changes of its growing region
Thia unique tequila series is affected by the seasonal conditions
Alma del Jaguar Tequila

To say that Alma del Jaguar Tequila's seasonal releases are unique and noteworthy is a total understatement. These seasonal, high-proof Blanco tequilas are distilled to show how the different weather conditions affect agave growth, fermentation, and overall flavor profile.

Alma del Jaguar Tequila's spring release was mineral-forward, with hints of ripe peppers paying tribute to the season's dry weather. Its newest release is sweeter and spicier thanks to the wet autumn weather in Jalisco, Mexico.
Alma del Jaguar Tequila Nocturna

Read more