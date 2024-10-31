Chef Michael Voltaggio has a new tequila called Marcado 28

Food Network star, “Top Chef” winner, and Michelin star recipient Michael Voltaggio is just as well-known for his culinary work as he is for the tattoos that cover his body. Since he’s also a fan of tequila, it only made sense that he would release a tequila inspired by his love for the artistry of tattooing.

Marcado 28 Tequila

It’s called Marcado 28, and Voltaggio collaborated with Spirits & Wines That Rock to create two tequilas: a small batch of Blanco and Reposado. Made from 100% Blue Weber agave, these tequilas are known for their agave sweet-forward flavor profile.

Marcado 28 Blanco is an unaged and unaltered tequila known for its mix of sweet agave, citrus peels, floral notes, and gentle sweetness. Marcado 28 Reposado is rested in American oak barrels for eight months. This creates a complex, sippable tequila loaded with honey, chili, roasted agave, citrus, vanilla, and chocolate.

“In a market dominated by celebrity brands, Marcado 28 defies the trend with a few of its own ‘celebrities’ who deserve to be recognized not for their fame and popularity but for their authentic expertise, talent, and backgrounds, which combine to make this tequila stand out among the rest,” Ron Roy, co-founder of Marcado 28 said in a press release.

“From Chef Michael Voltaggio to Master Tequilero Bruno Barba and talented tattoo artists El Sando and Billy Baca, who created the original art for our labels, our ‘celebrities’ personify and define this brand: defiant, authentic and masterful –and these qualities shine in our premium product.”

Where can I buy it?

As of right now, Marcado 28 Tequila isn’t available nationwide. You can find the Blanco and Reposado tequilas for the suggested retail price of $49.99 and $59.99, respectively, on the Marcado 28 website and at selected ABC Fine Wine & Spirits stores in Florida.