It's time to learn about añejo tequila

If you’re a bourbon drinker, you’ve probably noticed that the bottle often lists the actual age of the whiskey. You’ll see bottles listed as Widow Jane 10, Eagle Rare 17, and Pappy Van Winkle 23. Unlike whiskey (and some other spirits), tequila doesn’t list the year on its bottles.

Instead, you’ll see terms like blanco, reposado, añejo, extra añejo, cristalino, joven, and more. Blanco (also known as plata and silver) is often completely unaged and added directly to the bottle. But it can be aged in wood for as long as thirty days (and stainless steel for up to two months).

Recommended Videos

Reposado is the next level. It can mature as long as a full year. Extra Añejo is matured for at least three full years. Cristalino is mature tequila that’s filtered to remove color and impurities. Joven is a mix of blanco and reposado tequilas. We did leave off one variety: añejo

What is añejo tequila?

When it comes to sipping tequilas, añejo is the sweet spot. This is the tequila variety for fans of bourbon and single malt Scotch whisky. It’s complex, nuanced, and perfect for sipping neat or on the rocks. To be considered an añejo tequila, it must be matured between one and three years. It gets its name from the Spanish word for “old”.

What does añejo taste like?

Tequila is most often matured in oak barrels. While there are other barrels used, they are most often American or French oak. Also, many tequilas are aged in barrels that once held bourbon and other American whiskeys. The barrel used will impart different aromas and flavors.

But, in general, most añejo tequila will have flavors and aromas like charred oak, sticky toffee, toasted vanilla beans, pipe tobacco, roasted agave, honey, cinnamon, cracked black pepper, dried fruits, caramelized sugar, and more.

How to drink añejo tequila

Añejo is a very versatile type of tequila. Having been aged for at least a year (and often longer), it’s complex, flavorful, and well-suited for sipping neat, on the rocks, or with a splash or two of water. At the same time, if you buy a reasonably-priced bottle of añejo tequila, you’ll still feel comfortable mixing with it.

Mixing with añejo tequila

If you’re a tequila drinker, you can elevate your favorite whiskey-based cocktails by swapping out bourbon, blended Scotch whisky, rye whiskey, and other types of whiskey with añejo tequila.

Try a classic Old Fashioned with añejo tequila instead of the usual rye or bourbon for a unique, roasted agave take. The same goes for drinks like the Manhattan. You can also use añejo tequila as the base for classic tequila-driven drinks like the Paloma or Margarita to add depth and flavor.

Our favorite añejo tequilas

Now that you learned a little bit about añejo tequila, it’s time to find some to drink. Keep scrolling to see some of the best sippable, mixable añejo tequilas available today.

Casa Noble Añejo

Casa Noble is an underrated tequila brand that deserves your attention. While the distillery makes myriad notable expressions, we prefer its Casa Noble Añejo. Matured for a minimum of two full years in French oak barrels, this expression is known for its mix of toasted vanilla beans, butterscotch, dried fruits, cooked agave, and charred oak.

Don Julio Añejo

Made from 100% Blue Weber agave, Don Julio Añejo is a small batch tequila that spends a minimum of eighteen full months in American white oak barrels. The result is a sublimely complex, sippable, mixable expression with notes of roasted agave, vanilla beans, caramel, dried fruits, and oaky wood.

Fortaleza Añejo

This 100% Blue Weber agave-based tequila was made with pinas that were cooked in brick ovens, stone crushed, and distilled in copper pit stills. Matured for a full eighteen months in American oak barrels, it’s well-known for its complex flavor profile featuring hints of cooked agave, caramelized pineapple, candied nuts, toffee, citrus peels, and oak.

Bottom line

If you’re a whiskey drinker who would like to branch out into tequila, añejo is the right choice for you. You should stock up on a bottle or two for sipping neat or on the rocks. As a bonus, añejo is a great choice for mixing. Use it as the base for your favorite tequila drinks or as a fresh, flavorful take on some of your favorite whiskey-based drinks. You can’t go wrong with any of the bottles we listed above. Just give añejo tequila a chance. You’ll be pleased you did.