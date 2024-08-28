 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

What is añejo tequila? All about the sweet spot of sipping tequilas

It's time to learn about añejo tequila

By
Tequila
Ivan Cortez/Unsplash

If you’re a bourbon drinker, you’ve probably noticed that the bottle often lists the actual age of the whiskey. You’ll see bottles listed as Widow Jane 10, Eagle Rare 17, and Pappy Van Winkle 23. Unlike whiskey (and some other spirits), tequila doesn’t list the year on its bottles.

Instead, you’ll see terms like blanco, reposado, añejo, extra añejo, cristalino, joven, and more. Blanco (also known as plata and silver) is often completely unaged and added directly to the bottle. But it can be aged in wood for as long as thirty days (and stainless steel for up to two months).

Recommended Videos

Reposado is the next level. It can mature as long as a full year. Extra Añejo is matured for at least three full years. Cristalino is mature tequila that’s filtered to remove color and impurities. Joven is a mix of blanco and reposado tequilas. We did leave off one variety: añejo

What is añejo tequila?

Agave
BRUNO CERVERA/Unsplash

When it comes to sipping tequilas, añejo is the sweet spot. This is the tequila variety for fans of bourbon and single malt Scotch whisky. It’s complex, nuanced, and perfect for sipping neat or on the rocks. To be considered an añejo tequila, it must be matured between one and three years. It gets its name from the Spanish word for “old”.

What does añejo taste like?

Anejo tequila
Fernando Andrade/Unsplash

Tequila is most often matured in oak barrels. While there are other barrels used, they are most often American or French oak. Also, many tequilas are aged in barrels that once held bourbon and other American whiskeys. The barrel used will impart different aromas and flavors.

But, in general, most añejo tequila will have flavors and aromas like charred oak, sticky toffee, toasted vanilla beans, pipe tobacco, roasted agave, honey, cinnamon, cracked black pepper, dried fruits, caramelized sugar, and more.

How to drink añejo tequila

Tequila
Alena Plotnikova/Tequila

Añejo is a very versatile type of tequila. Having been aged for at least a year (and often longer), it’s complex, flavorful, and well-suited for sipping neat, on the rocks, or with a splash or two of water. At the same time, if you buy a reasonably-priced bottle of añejo tequila, you’ll still feel comfortable mixing with it.

Mixing with añejo tequila

Tequila cocktail
Christopher Alvarenga/Unsplash

If you’re a tequila drinker, you can elevate your favorite whiskey-based cocktails by swapping out bourbon, blended Scotch whisky, rye whiskey, and other types of whiskey with añejo tequila.

Try a classic Old Fashioned with añejo tequila instead of the usual rye or bourbon for a unique, roasted agave take. The same goes for drinks like the Manhattan. You can also use añejo tequila as the base for classic tequila-driven drinks like the Paloma or Margarita to add depth and flavor.

Our favorite añejo tequilas

Tequila
Max Böhme/Unsplash

Now that you learned a little bit about añejo tequila, it’s time to find some to drink. Keep scrolling to see some of the best sippable, mixable añejo tequilas available today.

Casa Noble Añejo

A bottle of Casa Nobel tequila.
Casa Noble

Casa Noble is an underrated tequila brand that deserves your attention. While the distillery makes myriad notable expressions, we prefer its Casa Noble Añejo. Matured for a minimum of two full years in French oak barrels, this expression is known for its mix of toasted vanilla beans, butterscotch, dried fruits, cooked agave, and charred oak.

Don Julio Añejo

Don Julio Anejo
Don Julius

Made from 100% Blue Weber agave, Don Julio Añejo is a small batch tequila that spends a minimum of eighteen full months in American white oak barrels. The result is a sublimely complex, sippable, mixable expression with notes of roasted agave, vanilla beans, caramel, dried fruits, and oaky wood.

Fortaleza Añejo

Fortaleza Añejo
Fortaleza

This 100% Blue Weber agave-based tequila was made with pinas that were cooked in brick ovens, stone crushed, and distilled in copper pit stills. Matured for a full eighteen months in American oak barrels, it’s well-known for its complex flavor profile featuring hints of cooked agave, caramelized pineapple, candied nuts, toffee, citrus peels, and oak.

Bottom line

Tequila shot with salt
Francisco Galarza / Unsplash

If you’re a whiskey drinker who would like to branch out into tequila, añejo is the right choice for you. You should stock up on a bottle or two for sipping neat or on the rocks. As a bonus, añejo is a great choice for mixing. Use it as the base for your favorite tequila drinks or as a fresh, flavorful take on some of your favorite whiskey-based drinks. You can’t go wrong with any of the bottles we listed above. Just give añejo tequila a chance. You’ll be pleased you did.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
What is a cortado coffee? All about this smooth, velvety drink
Everything you ever wanted to know about cortado coffee
cortado

Said to have originated in the Basque region of Spain, the cortado is gaining popularity across coffee shops worldwide. This Spanish coffee beverage is a simple beverage made of warm espresso and steamed milk, creating a velvety, smooth espresso drink to sip on at any time of the day. But what exactly is a cortado, and how does it compare to other espresso beverages? We break it down below.
What is a cortado coffee?

A cortado is a warm espresso drink that is made with equal parts warm, steamed milk and espresso. The 1:1 ratio makes this drink smooth and velvety, but it does not contain the milk foam that is found in other Italian espresso drinks. Adding steamed milk on top of the freshly brewed espresso helps to counteract the acidity of the espresso.
Understanding what's in a cortado
With many espresso beverages on the board, it's fairly easy to get your espresso drinks mixed up since they all have many similarities. Here's what you need to know about the cortado.
Is cortado the same as flat white?
A cortado and a flat white are not the same. The cortado is smaller in size than a flat white and also has a stronger taste. This is because a cortado has equal parts espresso to steamed milk, whereas a flat white has a ratio of 1 to 2-3 ratio of espresso to steamed milk. Additionally, the cortado has little to no milk foam, whereas the flat white has a larger amount of foam. This is why the flat white has a thicker, creamier consistency to it.
Is a cortado one or two shots?
A cortado is typically made with two shots of espresso (about two ounces), also known as a double-shot espresso. Considering the average espresso shot contains about 64 milligrams of caffeine, you can expect a cortado to contain about 128 milligrams of caffeine. However, this can vary depending on the type of espresso shots used in the cortado drink.
What is a cortado at Starbucks?
The cortado hasn't quite yet made it to Starbucks' menu in the U.S., but you can order this new coffee drink if you happen to find yourself at a Starbucks in the U.K. Starbucks makes their cortado with two shots of ristretto espresso, topped with warm, silky milk and served in a 6-ounce cup. We hope the cortado hits U.S. Starbucks soon.
Cortado vs. macchiato

Read more
What is shochu? The Japanese spirit that’s more popular than sake
Everything you ever wanted to know about shochu
shochu

 

There are a lot of different types of alcohol in the world. They go well beyond beer, wine, and well-known spirits like whiskey, vodka, rum, gin, and tequila. But just because you haven’t heard of something (or don’t know anything about it) or don’t know what it is, it doesn’t mean it isn’t worth your time.

Read more
What is a sour beer? What you need to know about this tart, acidic drink
Sour beers aren't as overwhelming as they seem
Sour beer

 

In the simplest terms, a sour beer is exactly what its name implies. This is a type of beer that was crafted to be tart, acidic, and sour. While there are different types of sour beers, the main difference between the style and your favorite lager is the sour, acidity, tart, and sometimes wild flavor as opposed to sweet, bready malts and flora, piney hop bitterness.

Read more