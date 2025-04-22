Dobel Tequila is launching the world’s first extra añejo tequila finished in mezcal barrels

Table of Contents Table of Contents Dobel Grandes Maestros Collection: The Francisco Toledo Edition Where can I buy it?

If you didn’t know it already, all tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila. This is because the umbrella term for all agave-based spirits is mezcal. That said, the innovators at Dobel Tequila recently announced that it would bring mezcal and tequila together in one unique, ultra-limited-edition expression.

Dobel Grandes Maestros Collection: The Francisco Toledo Edition

The inaugural release from its Dobel Grandes Maestros Collection, The Francisco Toledo Edition, is a partnership between artist Francisco Toledo and Juan Dobel, generation tequila maker and founder of Dobel Tequila.

This limited-edition expression is the first extra añejo tequila to be finished in mezcal barrels to pay tribute to Toledo’s home of Oaxaca. To make it, seven-year-old agave is harvested, and the hearts are cooked in brick ovens for 48 hours. It’s then distilled before being aged for at least three years in new oak barrels. It’s finished in American oak mezcal barrels for four months.

According to Dobel Tequila, the nose is a mix of mezcal smoke, dried fruits, cooked agave, caramel, wood, vanilla, almonds, toasted nuts, and cereals. Sipping it reveals notes of smoke, wood, dried fruits, and a long, warm, lingering finish.

“Francisco ‘El Maestro’ Toledo and I began dreaming up this collaboration in 2016,” Juan Dobel, founder of Dobel Tequila, says.

“Francisco and I shared a deep passion for Mexico and its culture, which we reflected through art and tequila. El Maestro and I envisioned a timeless art piece, one that would transcend conventional expectations and become an object that embodied Toledo’s artistic principles and exceptional craftsmanship while showcasing Dobel’s commitment to tequila excellence and innovation.”

Where can I buy it?

Only fifteen bottles of this ultra limited-edition expression are being released in the US. It’s now being auctioned on Artnet until April 29. The remaining 281 bottles are available at select global retailers for $5,000.