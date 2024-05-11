This is the fourth collaboration between Offerman and the Scotch whisky distillery

If you’ve seen Parks and Recreation, you know all about the character Ron Swanson’s affinity for whisk(e)y. Well, did you know that the actor who portrayed the mustachioed character also loves whisky? Specifically single malt Scotch whisky. That’s a bit of an understatement, though. Not only does Nick Offerman enjoy a dram or two of aged single malt whisky from time to time, but he’s been collaborating with Lagavulin to release a limited-edition expression of the popular peated whisky for the last few years.

The fourth limited-edition collaboration with the beloved Islay distillery is called Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish Aged 11 Years. This one is all about combining tropical sweetness and robust peat smoke.

Recommended Videos

How was it aged?

To say that this single malt whisky’s journey to your bottle is complicated is an understatement. This peat-smoked whisky was matured for a full eleven years in a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-sherry barrels before finishing for an additional eight months in ex-Caribbean rum casks. The result is a whisky that bridges the gap between the campfire smoke whiskies of the Inner Hebrides sheep-filled island and the sweetness of a Caribbean rum.

“Laboring together with Lagavulin blending master Stuart Morrison, we have landed upon our most delicious, exotic liquid yet,” Offerman said in a press release. “Now to silence the scandal-mongers. There have been many accusations leveled against me regarding my desire to concoct the perfect dram to sit and sip whilst viewing my favorite mermaid musicals so that I might feel even more fully like a Scottish-Caribbean underwater siren-princess. To these scurrilous abusers, I have only this to say: what I do in my own time, whether under the sea or above it, is nobody’s business but my own. Slàinte mhath.”

The single malt whisky earned a Double Gold at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. If you didn’t already know, every single Lagavulin Offerman release has received Double Gold.

What does it taste like?

According to Lagavulin, this complex, nuanced whisky is filled with flavors like honey, lemon meringue, toffee, cinnamon, vanilla, salty ocean brine, and robust peat smoke. According to Offerman, this sweet, smoky whisky should be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or paired with your favorite rich desserts.

How much does it cost?

Being the fourth award-winning collaboration between Nick Offerman and Lagavulin, you might assume this is an uncomfortably expensive bottle. Well, it isn’t. Available wherever alcohol is sold, it’s available in the U.S., UK, Germany, China, Taiwan, and Australia for a suggested retail price of $89.99. Also, if you’re lucky enough to find yourself on Islay in the near future, you can find bottles of this limit-edition expression at the Lagavulin Distillery. It’s also available at TheBar.com if you want a bottle shipped to you so you can enjoy this smoky goodness.

Editors' Recommendations