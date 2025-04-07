Old Dominick Distillery is launching a 7-year-old single barrel wheat whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Old Dominick 7-year Wheat Whiskey Single Barrel Where can I buy it?

Old Dominick was established in 1866. Like many whiskey brands, it shuttered its doors at some point, only to reopen in downtown Memphis in 2017 by the fifth-generation grandsons (Chris and Alex Canale) of founder Dominico Canale. Recently, the brand announced the newest addition to its Single Barrel series: a 7-year Wheat Whiskey.

Old Dominick 7-year Wheat Whiskey Single Barrel

The popular Memphis-based distillery is launching Old Dominick 7-year Wheat Whiskey Single Barrel. This is the third mash bill used in the series, and it will be available to the public through a number of single-barrel picks.

Recommended Videos

The whiskey was made with water from the Memphis sands aquifer and is the first wheat whiskey distilled in Memphis since Prohibition.

“The 7-year age statement reflects our patience and commitment to quality,” says David Valentine, the Lead Distiller at Old Dominick.

“it’s noticeably different that our bourbon and Tennessee whiskey. It’s softer, with notes of maple syrup, honey, hazelnut, and mocha.”

“We’re beyond excited to introduce our Wheat Whiskey to the fans of Old Dominick and hopefully add a few new ones in the process,” said Clark Schifani, Sales Director at Old Dominick Distillery.

“This release is a testament to our dedication to quality and craftsmanship.”

Where can I buy it?

This single barrel whiskey will be released through retail partners in Old Dominick’s markets beginning this spring. The brand is also releasing bottles to bourbon clubs throughout the US. Additionally, Old Dominick Wheat Single Barrel will be available starting April 11th at the Old Dominick Distillery, retail locations throughout Memphis, and select locations in the southeast. Depending on where you purchase this expression, it will be available between $60-70 for a 750ml bottle.