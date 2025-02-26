 Skip to main content
Chattanooga Whiskey is launching a new single barrel rye series

By
Chattanooga Whiskey
The Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery has made quite a name for itself since it opened in March of 2015. Recently, the popular brand announced the newest addition to its innovative, creative lineup of whiskeys is a line of Rye Single Barrels.

Chattanooga Whiskey Rye Single Barrel Series

Whiskey glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

Rye Single Barrels are uncut, unfiltered, malt-forward whiskeys that were inspired by the distillery’s first experimental batches. It was crafted with four-grain, three-malt mash bill as the brand’s popular 99 Rye.

The mash bill consists of pale malted rye, caramel malted rye, and chocolate malted rye. This blend of slow-toasted and drum-roasted specialty malts makes up more than 60% of the mash bill.

“Each one of our Single Barrel Series is meant to explore a different side of the craft. The Experimental Single Barrel Series explores whiskey types, mash bills, and barrel types; the Bourbon Single Barrel Series highlights both mash bills and barrel types; and now, the Rye Single Barrel Series showcases our Tennessee Rye Malt mash bill, aged within different barrel types.” Grant McCracken, Chief Product Officer said in a press release.

“Since our 99 Rye is a blend of two barrel types, the goal of this series is to peel them apart and to highlight their dramatically different flavor and aroma qualities. While our classic #4 char barrel highlights the spicy-sweet spirit character of the spirit, our custom toasted and charred barrels meanwhile express a one-of-a-kind, toasty-rich barrel character. Ask me which one I like more today, and I’ll give you a different answer tomorrow.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

Chattanooga Whiskey Rye Single Barrel Series is available at select retailers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin for the suggested retail price of $64.99 for a 750ml bottle. It’s also available in limited quantities at Seelbachs.com.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
