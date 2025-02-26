Chattanooga Whiskey is launching a new single barrel rye series

Table of Contents Table of Contents Chattanooga Whiskey Rye Single Barrel Series Where can I buy it?

The Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery has made quite a name for itself since it opened in March of 2015. Recently, the popular brand announced the newest addition to its innovative, creative lineup of whiskeys is a line of Rye Single Barrels.

Rye Single Barrels are uncut, unfiltered, malt-forward whiskeys that were inspired by the distillery’s first experimental batches. It was crafted with four-grain, three-malt mash bill as the brand’s popular 99 Rye.

The mash bill consists of pale malted rye, caramel malted rye, and chocolate malted rye. This blend of slow-toasted and drum-roasted specialty malts makes up more than 60% of the mash bill.

“Each one of our Single Barrel Series is meant to explore a different side of the craft. The Experimental Single Barrel Series explores whiskey types, mash bills, and barrel types; the Bourbon Single Barrel Series highlights both mash bills and barrel types; and now, the Rye Single Barrel Series showcases our Tennessee Rye Malt mash bill, aged within different barrel types.” Grant McCracken, Chief Product Officer said in a press release.

“Since our 99 Rye is a blend of two barrel types, the goal of this series is to peel them apart and to highlight their dramatically different flavor and aroma qualities. While our classic #4 char barrel highlights the spicy-sweet spirit character of the spirit, our custom toasted and charred barrels meanwhile express a one-of-a-kind, toasty-rich barrel character. Ask me which one I like more today, and I’ll give you a different answer tomorrow.”

Chattanooga Whiskey Rye Single Barrel Series is available at select retailers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin for the suggested retail price of $64.99 for a 750ml bottle. It’s also available in limited quantities at Seelbachs.com.

