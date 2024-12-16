Chattanooga Whiskey is releasing the Vault Series 2024

Table of Contents Table of Contents Chattanooga Whiskey the Vault Series 2024 Where can I buy these expressions?

If you’re a fan of experimental, innovative, and creative single-barrel whiskeys, you’ll be glad to hear about the re-release of Chattanooga Whiskey’s popular Vault Series. This year’s release is a take on a whiskey first launched in 2017 and was initially called Chattanooga Whiskey Batch 002: Smoked High Malt.

Chattanooga Whiskey the Vault Series 2024

This is a different version than the distillery dropped in 2017. That version was made only with cherry wood-smoked malted barley. This year, the brand isn’t releasing one experimental whiskey but four. Each single-barrel whiskey was made with different hardwood-smoked malted barley, including mesquite, apple, and cherry wood smoke malts.

Each of the four single barrels was matured for six years and made with a mash bill of around 18% smoked malted barley. Two of the barrels were made with mesquite-smoked malted barley, one with applewood-smoked malted barley, and the last with a combination of all three.

“While specialty recipes such as these are usually reserved for larger blended releases to create greater depth, this year’s Vault is a rare opportunity to individually compare the nuances of multiple smoked malts, in an uncut single barrel context,” Tiana Saul, Head Distiller at Chattanooga Whiskey, said in a press release. “Although each barrel has its own unique personality, all feature a subtle smokiness that asserts its presence without dominating the profile.”

Where can I buy these expressions?

These barrel-proof, single-barrel whiskeys are available in 375ml bottles exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery for a suggested retail price of $46.99 each. Quantities of this highly sought-after series are limited.