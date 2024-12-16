 Skip to main content
Chattanooga Whiskey is releasing the Vault Series 2024

Chattanooga Whiskey is releasing its popular Vaults Series of single barrel whiskeys

Chattanooga Whiskey
If you’re a fan of experimental, innovative, and creative single-barrel whiskeys, you’ll be glad to hear about the re-release of Chattanooga Whiskey’s popular Vault Series. This year’s release is a take on a whiskey first launched in 2017 and was initially called Chattanooga Whiskey Batch 002: Smoked  High Malt.

Chattanooga Whiskey the Vault Series 2024

Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

This is a different version than the distillery dropped in 2017. That version was made only with cherry wood-smoked malted barley. This year, the brand isn’t releasing one experimental whiskey but four. Each single-barrel whiskey was made with different hardwood-smoked malted barley, including mesquite, apple, and cherry wood smoke malts.

Each of the four single barrels was matured for six years and made with a mash bill of around 18% smoked malted barley. Two of the barrels were made with mesquite-smoked malted barley, one with applewood-smoked malted barley, and the last with a combination of all three.

“While specialty recipes such as these are usually reserved for larger blended releases to create greater depth, this year’s Vault is a rare opportunity to individually compare the nuances of multiple smoked malts, in an uncut single barrel context,” Tiana Saul, Head Distiller at Chattanooga Whiskey, said in a press release. “Although each barrel has its own unique personality, all feature a subtle smokiness that asserts its  presence without dominating the profile.”

Where can I buy these expressions?

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

These barrel-proof, single-barrel whiskeys are available in 375ml bottles exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery for a suggested retail price of $46.99 each. Quantities of this highly sought-after series are limited.

