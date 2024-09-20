 Skip to main content
WhistlePig Whiskey’s newest expression is finished in Cabernet Sauvignon barrels

This complex rye whiskey is finished in red wine barrels

By
WhistlePig
WhistlePig

If you’re a fan of rye whiskey, you’re likely well aware of Vermont’s WhistlePig. This award-winning brand makes a handful of expressions including Piggyback, 10-year-old rye, 12-year-old rye, and its yearly Boss Hog releases. But it also launches limited-release whiskeys throughout the year.

Its newest release is a 12-year-old single barrel rye whiskey that was finished in 60-gallon French oak barrels. But these aren’t just any oak barrels. They are barrels from Napa Valley award-winning winery Shafer Vineyards, and they were used to age Cabernet Sauvignon for a full 32 months.

“We like to say it takes 12 years, a spectacular cabernet barrel, and one sip to convert a wine drinker to a whiskey buff,” WhistlePig Head Blender Meghan Ireland said in a press release. “The WhistlePig 12 Single Barrel Rye Whiskey— Shafer Edition delivers on that and more. We’re thrilled to release just 8 barrels from our experimental warehouse in time for pairing with a great fall dinner.”

What does it taste like?

WhistlePig
WhistlePig

According to WhistlePig, thanks to the use of Cabernet Sauvignon casks, this ultra-rare expression carries notable aromas and flavors like raspberry jelly, sweet cherry, and cinnamon candy, as well as citrus peels, dried cedar, and other memorable flavors.

How can I buy it?

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks.
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

This is a very limited expression, so don’t expect to see it randomly on the shelf at your local liquor store. It’s available at restaurants and select retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $174.99. For more information about where you can snag a bottle, visit whistlepigwhiskey.com. If you’re a fan of spicy rye whiskey and indulgent red wine, you’re going to want to try this whiskey.

