"These boys get that syrup in 'em, they get all antsy in their pantsy."

If we’re being frank, climate change is a monstrous beast that’s coming for all of our favorite things. One would be hard-pressed to find a food that hasn’t been at least a little bit affected by the crisis, be it directly or indirectly. Agriculture is suffering, once-abundant seafood is scarce, and many of our favorite ingredients that we’ve taken for granted could soon become treats of the past. While this may paint a grim picture, it is one that we’re dealing with in a very real and present way. But that doesn’t mean we stop trying to safeguard what we hold dear. And for many, one of those sacred foods that’s very much worth protecting is maple syrup.

Due to 2023’s record-cold winter in Canada and the northern United States, maple syrup production dropped 15%. At that rate, everyone’s favorite pancake topping could soon disappear before our eyes. Thankfully, though, Vermont’s famous whiskey distiller, WhistlePig, has come up with a fun way to combat this problem. Teaming up with fictional Vermont State Troopers from everyone’s favorite 2001 comedy, “Super Troopers,” WhistlePig has released a limited-edition bottle of maple syrup – featuring a Vermont State Trooper – as an homage to the popular movie.

The collaboration

The pairing is a stroke of genius for WhistlePig, who clearly recognizes the immense popularity of the film and, subsequently, the syrup-guzzling Vermont State Troopers. The whiskey company’s clever promo videos feature actors from the Broken Lizard comedy group resurrecting their roles as Vermont State Troopers, rousing each other in their familiar style and finding ridiculous ways to enjoy the product—including chugging it straight from the bottle.

We love this promotion not just for its hilarity but also because the syrup itself is absolutely delicious. We tried it in the cocktail recipe below and poured it over our breakfast plates, slathering everything from pancakes to bacon, and we couldn’t get enough. We also love what WhistlePig has to say about the syrup on their website, claiming, “At WhistlePig, we don’t take ourselves too seriously, but we definitely take our cocktail skills seriously. Traditional Old Fashioneds and Bourbon Sours are a thing of the past. We’re here to shake things up with our Barrel Aged Maple Syrup – pure, organic, Vermont maple syrup aged in our freshly emptied whiskey barrels, creating the perfect addition for those cocktail slingers (or you know, for pancakes or ice cream too). A 2023 Good Food Award winner, this deliciously sweet and Rye spice Vermont collaboration is a must-have for any pantry.”

Maple old-fashioned recipe

If you’re looking for an epic Saturday night, we suggest whipping up one of these maple old-fashioned and revisiting everyone’s favorite ridiculous flick.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces PiggyBack 100% Rye

1/4 ounce WhistlePig Barrel Aged Maple Syrup

3 dashes maple bitters

Fresh orange peel for garnish

Method

Add all ingredients to an old-fashioned cocktail glass, then add ice.

Stir until maple syrup has dissolved.

Garnish with orange peel and enjoy.

