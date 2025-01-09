WhistlePig collaborated with Alice Cooper to launch an alcohol-free pre-made Old Fashioned

Table of Contents Table of Contents WhistlePig Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned Where can I buy it?

Whether or not you partake in it or not, you’re likely well aware that we’re currently in the midst of “Dry January”. This is the month when many drinkers decide to take a break from alcoholic beverages after the chaos of the holiday season. Vermont’s famed WhistlePig Whiskey distillers launched a new non-alcoholic pre-mixed cocktail with a rock and roll legend to celebrate this alcohol-free month.

WhistlePig Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned

It’s called WhistlePig Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned, and it’s a collaboration with music legend Alice Cooper. It begins as a 100% Rye Non-whiskey barrel-aged in maple syrup with adaptogenic Cordyceps, Schisandra Berry, and aphrodisiac Damiana.

The result is a surprisingly complex, .5% ABV whiskey mixed drink loaded with flavors like ripe berries, wild herbs, cracked black pepper, candied citrus peels, smoky umami, and other exciting, memorable flavors.

“Last year’s Dank January release showed us that fans are here to hang loose, whatever they’re sipping this month,” Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig’s Head Blender, said in a press release. “No Dry January drinker should miss out on a high quality Old Fashioned made with real, aged Rye ‘Non-Whiskey’, nor the freedom to be obscene (even if they’re clean).”

Alice Cooper, renowned singer of hits like “No More Mr. Nice Guy”, “School’s Out”, and “Feed my Frankenstein” chimed in on this non-alcoholic cocktail as well.

“I’ve been shocking audiences for years with snakes, guillotines, and enough fake blood to fill the Grand Canyon. But now these maniacs at WhistlePig have gone and SHOCKED ME with a non-alcoholic cocktail. Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned is a lethal injection of flavors proving you don’t need to be drunk to be punk.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition pre-mixed, non-alcoholic cocktail is available for purchase at select retailers for the suggested price of $49.99 for a 750ml bottle.