Origami Sake launches ZERO: the nation’s first non-alcoholic sake

The holidays are filled with parties and get-togethers with friends and loved ones. Many of us will imbibe our fair share of beer, wine, and cocktails during these celebrations. Some of us will ring in the New Year by partaking in “Dry January.”

The folks at Origami Sake know all about the appeal of non-alcoholic spirits in January (and the rest of the year). That’s why they recently announced the launch of Origami Sake ZERO.

Origami Sake ZERO

This aptly-named drink is the first American-made non-alcoholic sake. Founded by Arkansas natives Matt Bell and Ben Bell, Arkansas-based Origami Sake was created in the middle of “rice-growing country” to mix centuries-old traditional methods with American innovation and creativity. It’s the first sake brewery in Arkansas and the largest in the US.

Zero is made without the usual alcohol-producing yeast commonly used to brew sake. The result (according to the brand) is a flavorful, memorable sake filled with flavors like ripe apples, chestnuts, and a gentle acidity, all without alcohol.

“With ZERO, we’re offering a product that brings the artistry of sake to everyone,” said Ben Bell, co-founder of Origami Sake noted in a press release. “This is more than a non-alcoholic option—it’s an entirely new way to experience sake while celebrating Arkansas’ finest ingredients.”

“Sake has a 1,500-year history in Japan, with techniques refined over centuries,” Matt Bell, co-founder of Origami Sake, said in a press release. “Bringing this craft to the U.S. required adapting equipment from the wine and beer industries, but we’re proud to blend this tradition with Arkansas’ exceptional resources to create something truly special.”

Where can I buy it?

Origami Sake ZERO is currently available at select retailers and online for the suggested retail price of $24.99.