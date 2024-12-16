 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Origami Sake launches ZERO: the nation’s first non-alcoholic sake

Origami Sake is releasing a non-alcoholic sake

By
Sake
istock/liebre

The holidays are filled with parties and get-togethers with friends and loved ones. Many of us will imbibe our fair share of beer, wine, and cocktails during these celebrations. Some of us will ring in the New Year by partaking in “Dry January.”

The folks at Origami Sake know all about the appeal of non-alcoholic spirits in January (and the rest of the year). That’s why they recently announced the launch of Origami Sake ZERO.

Recommended Videos

Origami Sake ZERO

Origami Sake
Origami Sake

This aptly-named drink is the first American-made non-alcoholic sake. Founded by Arkansas natives Matt Bell and Ben Bell, Arkansas-based Origami Sake was created in the middle of “rice-growing country” to mix centuries-old traditional methods with American innovation and creativity. It’s the first sake brewery in Arkansas and the largest in the US.

Related

Zero is made without the usual alcohol-producing yeast commonly used to brew sake. The result (according to the brand) is a flavorful, memorable sake filled with flavors like ripe apples, chestnuts, and a gentle acidity, all without alcohol.

“With ZERO, we’re offering a product that brings the artistry of sake to everyone,” said Ben Bell, co-founder of Origami Sake noted in a press release. “This is more than a non-alcoholic option—it’s an entirely new way to experience sake while celebrating Arkansas’ finest ingredients.”

“Sake has a 1,500-year history in Japan, with techniques refined over centuries,” Matt Bell, co-founder of Origami Sake, said in a press release. “Bringing this craft to the U.S. required adapting equipment from the wine and beer industries, but we’re proud to blend this tradition with Arkansas’ exceptional resources to create something truly special.”

Where can I buy it?

Sake
Chiristsumo/Adobe Stock / Chiristsumo/Adobe Stock

Origami Sake ZERO is currently available at select retailers and online for the suggested retail price of $24.99.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Ballantine’s is launching an epic 40-year-old blended whisky
Every whisky included in this blend matured for at least forty years
Ballantine’s

After launching its first single grain whisky last month, Chivas Brothers-owned Scotch whisky brand Ballantine’s is announcing a truly epic new whisky. It’s the second expression in its Masterclass Collection, and it’s called Chapter Two, “The Waiting.”
Ballantine’s 40-Year-Old Masterclass Collection: ‘The Waiting’

The whisky’s full name is Ballantine’s 40-Year-Old Masterclass Collection: ‘The Waiting,’. With a name like that, you probably understand why its nickname is ‘The Waiting.’ Drinkers had to wait four decades to try this unique expression. Like Chivas Brothers’ whiskies, this is a blended whisky with each expression included at least forty years old.

Read more
Still Austin Whiskey Co. is launching Tanager Cigar Blend Whiskey
Still Austin used a unique aging technique to make this premium whiskey
Still Austin

If you pay attention to noteworthy, grain-to-glass whiskey distilleries, you already know all about the appeal of Still Austin Whiskey Co. It's well-known for its range of award-winning whiskeys. Recently, it announced a new, exciting addition to its popular whiskeys.
Still Austin Tanager Cigar Blend Whiskey

The Texas-based brand announced its most premium whiskey to date: Still Austin Tanager Cigar Blend Whiskey. Made with red, white, and blue corn bourbon, select rye, and malted barley, this soon-to-be-sought-after whiskey was matured for a minimum of five years.

Read more
NBA player Bam Adebayo is collaborating with Maker’s Mark to release a whiskey blend
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo is releasing a custom Maker's Mark bourbon
glass of whiskey

Maker’s Mark is one of the biggest names in the bourbon world. Recently, this iconic Loretto, Kentucky-based brand announced an exciting new collaboration between itself and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and NBA All-Star Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo. And it’s not just a celebrity endorsement. Adebayo is launching his own custom blend of the iconic bourbon.
Maker’s Mark Bam & Marilyn’s 1 of 1 blend

Named for Adebayo and his mother, the limited-edition expression is called Maker’s Mark Bam & Marilyn’s 1 of 1 blend. To create this custom blend, the University of Kentucky star and his mother, Marilyn Blount, traveled to the Maker’s Mark Distiller and participated in its Private Selection Program.

Read more