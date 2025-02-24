Jack Daniel’s is launching a 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Where can I buy it?

There’s no more prominent name in the whiskey world than Jack Daniel’s. While the Lynchburg, Tennessee-based distillery is well-known for its iconic Old No. 7 and various flagship expressions and limited releases, the brand recently announced that it’s dropping a whiskey it hasn’t been released in almost a century.

Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey

This week, the Jack Daniel Distillery announced the release of its Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey. While that might not seem exciting, this expression hasn’t been released since the mid-1900s.

Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey begins with a mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. After distillation, it’s mellowed by filtering through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal. After fourteen years of maturation, the 126.3-proof Whiskey (according to the brand) begins with a nose of bakery spices and oak. Sipping it reveals notes of cinnamon, butterscotch, and leather. The finish is a long, lingering mix of pipe tobacco and oaky wood.

“When we released our first Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey a few years ago, we set out to honor the legacy of Jack Daniel himself and replicate the lineup of age-stated whiskeys available during his time,” Chris Fletcher, Master Distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery said in a press release.

“This year’s releases build upon that as we re-introduce our new 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, the oldest age-statement for Jack Daniel’s in the last 100 years or more. These whiskeys really showcase how a little extra time in our barrels is capable of producing something so special.”

Where can I buy it?

Jack Daniel’s 14 (along with the 12 and 10-year-old expressions) are available in limited quantities at select US retailers. The 14-year-old Whiskey is available for the suggested retail price of $149.99 for a 700ml bottle.