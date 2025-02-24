Jack Daniel’s is launching a 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey

 Skip to main content
Jack Daniel's is relaunching this historic whiskey

By
Jack Daniel’s

There’s no more prominent name in the whiskey world than Jack Daniel’s. While the Lynchburg, Tennessee-based distillery is well-known for its iconic Old No. 7 and various flagship expressions and limited releases, the brand recently announced that it’s dropping a whiskey it hasn’t been released in almost a century.

This week, the Jack Daniel Distillery announced the release of its Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey. While that might not seem exciting, this expression hasn’t been released since the mid-1900s.

Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey begins with a mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. After distillation, it’s mellowed by filtering through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal. After fourteen years of maturation, the 126.3-proof Whiskey (according to the brand) begins with a nose of bakery spices and oak. Sipping it reveals notes of cinnamon, butterscotch, and leather. The finish is a long, lingering mix of pipe tobacco and oaky wood.

“When we released our first Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey a few years ago, we set out to honor the legacy of Jack Daniel himself and replicate the lineup of age-stated whiskeys available during his time,” Chris Fletcher, Master Distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery said in a press release.

“This year’s releases build upon that as we re-introduce our new 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, the oldest age-statement for Jack Daniel’s in the last 100 years or more. These whiskeys really showcase how a little extra time in our barrels is capable of producing something so special.”

Where can I buy it?

Jack Daniel’s 14 (along with the 12 and 10-year-old expressions) are available in limited quantities at select US retailers. The 14-year-old Whiskey is available for the suggested retail price of $149.99 for a 700ml bottle.

