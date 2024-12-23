Jack Daniel’s launches High Toast Maple Barrel Tennessee Rye Whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Jack Daniel’s High Toast Maple Barrel Tennessee Rye Whiskey Where can I buy it?

Even if you’re a casual whiskey drinker, you’ve likely enjoyed a glass or two of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 over the years. This classic Tennessee whiskey is arguably the most popular whiskey in the world and a staple on home bars everywhere. While the iconic Lynchburg, Tennessee distillery could stop there, it also makes myriad other award-winning whiskeys, including limited-edition expressions. The newest is Jack Daniel’s High Toast Maple Barrel Tennessee Rye Whiskey.

The newest addition to Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series line of experimental whiskeys is a Tennessee straight rye whiskey finished in high toast maple barrels. Distillery Series Selection #14 starts with a mash bill of 70% rye, 12% malted barley, and 18% corn. After distillation, it’s charcoal mellowed before being matured in new, charred American white oak barrels. Once it completes maturation, it’s matured for another three years in high-toast, no-char maple barrels. But that’s not all. It’s finished in high-toast maple barrels for another 20 months before bottling.

According to Jack Daniel’s, the result is a complex, spicy, memorable whiskey known for its nose of clove and tobacco. The palate is a mix of dried fruit, chocolate, and caramel. The finish is a symphony of maple candy and peppery rye spice.

“Here at the Jack Daniel Distillery, we have the ability to experiment and pull different levers to innovate all along the whiskey making process, from grains all the way to the barrel,” Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller, said in a press release. “In this latest Distillery Series release, high toast maple barrels accentuate our award-winning rye whiskey while drawing out unprecedented seasonal flavors that lead to a special experience.”

This limited-edition, 10-7-proof rye whiskey is available exclusively at the White Rabbit Bottle Shop at the Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, for the suggested retail price of $43.99.