Fincasa Whiskey is the rye whiskey for rum drinkers

We love a good whiskey finished in a unique barrel. Especially when it’s finished in rum barrels. One of our favorite single malt Scotch whiskies of all time is The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Year. That’s why we were so excited when we heard about the third release of Fincasa Whiskey, a rum-cask-finished rye whiskey.

Based on owner Mike Martinez’s familial agricultural story in Puerto Rico, Fincasa Whiskey is a melding of whiskey and Latin American culture. Referred to as “Whiskey De La Tierra,” it begins as whiskey sourced from Indiana’s renowned MGP Distillery. The mash bill is 95% rye and 5% malted barley. After the initial maturation, this unique whiskey is finished for six months in ex-rum barrels.

According to the brand, this results in a memorable 100-proof whiskey that starts with a nose of baking spices, vanilla, dark cherry, sweet plantain, oak, citrus zest, and dark chocolate. Sipping it reveals hints of cherry, brown sugar, caramel, molasses, and sherry. The finish is long and lingering and ends with toasted caramel, molasses, and wine-drench oaky wood.

“The most rewarding part of this journey has been connecting with people and hearing the stories of their families, stories that resonate with my own,” said Martinez.

“To know that they can see their own heritage reflected in our bottle and brand is truly special.”

“Our third batch release, using Puerto Rican barrels, is a full-circle moment,” he added.

“Seeing my vision come to life has been incredible. Each batch is a collection of evolving experiences, and we’re not only using origin-specific rum barrels but also telling stories through small label changes. We’re excited to share future releases from other rum-producing countries.”

Batch 003 of Fincasa Whiskey is available in minimal quantities at the brand’s website and at select retail locations in Puerto Rico, Florida, New York, California, and Washington D.C. for the suggested retail price of $84.99.