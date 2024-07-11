 Skip to main content
This new bourbon is finished in rum barrels for a tropical fruit flavor

Old Forester's latest expression in the 117 Series is its Rum Finish

By
Old Forester

A new release from Kentucky brand Old Forester brings together two delicious spirits, bourbon and rum, into one bottle. The latest release of the brand’s 117 series, which is a set of limited expressions which debuted in 2021, is a Rum Finish which makes use of rum barrels like those which have historically been found all along the Ohio River due to the commercial trade there.

The new expression is the brand’s classic bourbon that has gone through an unusual final step before being released to the public: it has been finished in rum barrels. These barrels have held rum for at least four years, so they impact a distinct flavor to the bourbon and add notes of tropical fruits, coconut, and custard. The result is a 95-proof bourbon with enhanced fruity flavors and a long, dry spiced finish.

“By finishing our signature bourbon for approximately six months in these rum barrels, we have complimented and accentuated the sweet aromatics of Old Forester with hints of brown sugar and molasses, emboldening its rich character,” said Old Forester Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo. “Rum Finish provides a sweet addition to the series that whiskey aficionados – and rum drinkers – will love.”

As a limited expression, the Rum Finish will sell in a smaller 375 ml bottle for $60, though you can also pick it up online in a two-bottle set for $120. Shipping restrictions mean that it will only be available to send to certain states though, including Washington DC, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Hampshire, and North Dakota. If you’d prefer to buy in store, the release will also be available from selected retailers in Kentucky.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
