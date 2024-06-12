 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Grab a bottle of Old Forester President’s Choice before it’s too late

By
Old Forester

Popular whisky brand Old Forester, known for its bourbons (and occasional rye whiskey too), is coming out with a new release of its rarest expression, President’s Choice. This historied whisky dates back to 1964, when the president of the Brown-Forman corporation, George Garvin Brown II, selected a few of these private single barrels for sale to the public.

“President’s Choice is our most sought-after product – and most people never get the chance to buy a bottle,” said Old Forester’s Master Taster Melissa Rift. “We’re excited to announce this special President’s Choice release just in time for Father’s Day.”

Recommended Videos

To create this release, the whisky has been aged in single barrels for 7 to 12 years, adding depth of flavor and imparting unique tastes. The process of creating the whisky means that the abv of each barrel varies, so it comes in at a proof between 105 and 120. The brand says that it likes to let its President’s Choice age until it is good and ready.

Related

This is a popular whisky among collectors, but it’s usually hard to get hold of, so if you’re interested in trying the American classic, then you’ll want to check out the offerings when they go on sale so that you don’t miss out. The upcoming sale will be the largest amount of this whisky that has gone on sale in the brand’s history, so now’s the time to snap it up. You’ll be able to purchase the bottles of President’s Choice on Old Forester’s website beginning this morning at 10 a.m. ET, with each bottle selling for $225.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Our favorite bourbon cocktails for summer (it’s not just a cold-weather drink)
Yes, bourbon is a summer spirit
Cocktail

We get it. Bourbon is warming, sometimes quite potent, and well-suited for fall and midwinter sipping. But if you don’t also think of bourbon whiskey as a summer spirit, you’re doing it wrong. Sure, you can enjoy a nuanced, complex bourbon on an unseasonably cool evening while you sit around a campfire. But it’s also a great spirit for mixing into fresh, seasonably appropriate summer bourbon cocktails.
Why bourbon works for summer cocktails

While gin, vodka, tequila, and rum seem to get most of the love during the warmer months, if you’re letting your bourbon bottles collect dust, you’re really missing out. The corn-based spirit pairs perfectly with herbs, sparkling water, and other fresh, warm-weather ingredients.

Read more
Nick Offerman, Lagavulin debut 11-year-old Scotch whisky finished in rum casks
This is the fourth collaboration between Offerman and the Scotch whisky distillery
Lagavulin offerman

If you’ve seen Parks and Recreation, you know all about the character Ron Swanson’s affinity for whisk(e)y. Well, did you know that the actor who portrayed the mustachioed character also loves whisky? Specifically single malt Scotch whisky. That’s a bit of an understatement, though. Not only does Nick Offerman enjoy a dram or two of aged single malt whisky from time to time, but he’s been collaborating with Lagavulin to release a limited-edition expression of the popular peated whisky for the last few years.

The fourth limited-edition collaboration with the beloved Islay distillery is called Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish Aged 11 Years. This one is all about combining tropical sweetness and robust peat smoke.
How was it aged?

Read more
How to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew
Faced with a cork and no corkscrew? We'll show you how to get that wine bottle open
Person holding an open wine bottle toward the camera

It happens to the best of us: You’ve set up camp in the woods or unpacked your gear in a barebones hotel, and it dawns on you — you have no corkscrew! The bottle of wine you wanted to enjoy is now mocking your forgetful ways.

If the internet has taught us anything, it’s that there’s a hack for everything. Turns out, the wine world is full of MacGyvers. Crafty imbibers employ everything from bike pumps to shoes to extract pesky corks. And while it isn't as easy as opening a beer without a bottle opener, it is possible.

Read more