Grab a bottle of Old Forester President’s Choice before it’s too late

Popular whisky brand Old Forester, known for its bourbons (and occasional rye whiskey too), is coming out with a new release of its rarest expression, President’s Choice. This historied whisky dates back to 1964, when the president of the Brown-Forman corporation, George Garvin Brown II, selected a few of these private single barrels for sale to the public.

“President’s Choice is our most sought-after product – and most people never get the chance to buy a bottle,” said Old Forester’s Master Taster Melissa Rift. “We’re excited to announce this special President’s Choice release just in time for Father’s Day.”

To create this release, the whisky has been aged in single barrels for 7 to 12 years, adding depth of flavor and imparting unique tastes. The process of creating the whisky means that the abv of each barrel varies, so it comes in at a proof between 105 and 120. The brand says that it likes to let its President’s Choice age until it is good and ready.

This is a popular whisky among collectors, but it’s usually hard to get hold of, so if you’re interested in trying the American classic, then you’ll want to check out the offerings when they go on sale so that you don’t miss out. The upcoming sale will be the largest amount of this whisky that has gone on sale in the brand’s history, so now’s the time to snap it up. You’ll be able to purchase the bottles of President’s Choice on Old Forester’s website beginning this morning at 10 a.m. ET, with each bottle selling for $225.

