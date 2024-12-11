Wheel Horse is launching a five-year-old double oak bourbon

Table of Contents Table of Contents Wheel Horse Double Oak 5-Year Bourbon Where can I buy it?

Just in time for the holidays, Owensboro, Kentucky-based Wheel Horse Whiskey is launching a new, memorable whiskey expression. Wheel Horse Double Oak 5-Year Bourbon is the latest addition to its family of seasonal, limited-release whiskeys.

First matured for more than four years in its original charred oak barrels, this whiskey is transferred to new charred oak barrels for another year of aging (hence the name). The result is a 101-proof, non-chill filtered, easy-drinking, small-batch bourbon.

According to Wheel Horse, the nose is loaded with chocolate-dipped toffee and pound cake hints. The palate is a symphony of flavors including demerara sugar, vanilla custard, dried cherries, and cocoa. At the finish, you’ll be greeted with notes of chocolate cake, pipe tobacco, and brown sugar.

“Double oak Bourbons have gained in popularity over the last few years,” Stephen Corrigan, Barrel Master of Wheel Horse, said in a press release.

“Our goal when crafting Wheel Horse Double Oak was to complement the underlying cherry note of the whiskey with bold flavors of raw sugar and cocoa. To achieve this, we hand selected a group of new Char 1 barrels whose staves had gone through extended air seasoning. After a little more than 6 months finishing in these casks, the end result is complex and balanced, and something that we can’t wait for others to enjoy.”

Where can I buy it?

Wheel Horse is only releasing 2,100 bottles of this limited-edition whiskey. It’s available for purchase online and at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $34.99.

