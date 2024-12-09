 Skip to main content
Stranahan’s launches its seasonal Snowflake whiskey expression

Stranahan's launched its seasonal whiskey this past weekend

By
If you’re a fan of American whiskey, you’re probably up to date on all the hard-to-find limited-edition annual expressions. There are countless whiskeys from distilleries nationwide to add to your calendar. But very few are as eagerly awaited as Stranahan’s annual winter seasonal expression.

Stranahan’s Snowflake

It’s aptly called Snowflake, and it was released this past weekend at the Colorado distillery. The 2024 version is the 27th batch of this iconic single malt whiskey. While no batch is the same, this popular whiskey is first aged between nine and twelve years in American oak barrels. This is where things get wild. It’s then finished in port, sauternes, Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry, and brandy barrels. The final step is an extra finishing in Tokaji wine barrels from Hungary, ex-bourbon barrels, and American rye casks. First released in 2011, it’s become one of the most sought-after whiskeys in America and one that people camp out each year to purchase.

According to the brand, the 2024 version is known for its complex, memorable flavor profile, featuring notes of prune, peach, praline, raspberries, and maraschino and a “saccharine and round finish.”

Where can I buy it?

Snowflake Batch #27 went on sale on Friday, December 6th, at the Stranahan’s Distillery. The only place the whisky can be purchased is 750ml bottles sold for the price of $119.99. Whiskey fans camped out to get their hands on a bottle of this limited-edition expression, which definitely sold out. If you want to purchase a bottle, you’ll likely have to pay after-market prices to get one.

