Good Deeds is releasing a blend of WhistlePig and Black Button whiskeys

Table of Contents Table of Contents Good Deeds Whiskey Batch #2 Where can I buy it?

Not only does Good Deeds Spirits release flavorful, complex whiskeys, but it does it for a good cause (hence the name). Its newest release is Good Deed Whiskey Batch #2—this blend of rye whiskey from renowned WhistlePig and bourbon from award-winning Black Button.

This release will be limited to only 500 bottles and sold by Big Thirst, Inc., with the proceeds going to STEPUP Foundation, “a spirits training and entrepreneurship program for underrepresented professionals in the spirits community.”

Recommended Videos

Good Deeds Whiskey Batch #2

The second limited-edition whiskey release from Good Deeds Spirits is a blend of donated Whistlepig Rye Whiskey and Black Button Bourbon. The blending panel includes Erin Lee, Head Distiller at FEW Spirits; Liz Rhoades, Director of Whiskey Operations at WhistlePig; Jack Scardino, Distiller of Black Button Distillery; Sailor Guevara, Executive Director of Good Deeds Spirits, and Erica Paul, a STEPUP intern. It was blended and bottled at Black Button Distillery in Rochester, New York.

Good Deeds says this complex 90-proof whiskey begins with a nose of caramel, vanilla beans, and maple candy. The palate is a mix of brown sugar, cinnamon, white pepper, stone fruit, baked apples, marzipan, and vanilla. The finish is sweet and lingering and ends with fruit and baking spices.

“I feel a deep commitment to support this mission. It is vital that we continue to champion access and support in the craft spirits industry for underrepresented individuals,” Sailor Guevara, Executive Director of Good Deeds, said in a press release. “The overwhelming support for this project during challenging times for craft producers highlights the strong, collaborative spirit that defines the American craft spirits industry.”

Where can I buy it?

Beginning on December 13, 2024, you can purchase Good Deeds Bourbon & Rye Blended Whiskey at GoodDeedsSpirits.com for $89.99.

Buy Now