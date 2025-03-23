Dewar’s is launching a 21-year-old expression finished in volcanic magma toasted barrels

Table of Contents Table of Contents Dewar’s Double Double 21-Year-Old Magma Stone Toasted Where can I buy this?

To say that Dewar’s is a big name in the blended Scotch whisky world is a massive understatement. It’s well known for its flagship expressions like Dewar’s White Label, Dewar’s 12, and Dewar’s 15, as well as its limited edition expressions. These include the recently announced Dewar’s Double Double 21-Year-Old Magma Stone Toasted.

Dewar’s Double Double 21-Year-Old Magma Stone Toasted

The most recent addition to its award-winning Double Double Series, Dewar’s Double Double 21-Year-Old Magma Stone Toasted. Crafted by Master Blender Stephanie Macleod and her team, this unique expression is made up of a blend of whiskies that were all matured for at least twenty-one years and finished virgin French oak barrels that were stone toasted with Icelandic magma rock.

Recommended Videos

According to Dewar’s, this creates a truly memorable 46% ABV whisky with notes of cinnamon, cloves, caramelized sugar, baked apples, toasted cereal, and oaky wood.

“Our motivation is to always aspire to make ever greater whisky,” Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender at Dewar’s said.

“Curiosity and experimentation allow us to respond to the present and future desires of whisky lovers, and the Magma Stone Toasted expression embodies this philosophy, as we believe we are the first whisky to use this technique. We are always looking to push the boundaries and find new ways to do things, and this new finishing process has unlocked an entirely new spectrum of flavor for Scotch.”

Where can I buy this?

Dewar’s Double Double 21-Year-Old Magma Stone Toasted is available at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $139.99 for a 750ml bottle.