The best blended Scotch worth trying this fall

As the calendar turns to autumn, many drinkers reach for darker, aged spirits like Scotch whisky to warm them on unseasonably cool nights. But did you know there are different types of whiskies under the Scotch whisky umbrella?

Even if you’re a Scotch whisky novice, you’re probably aware of single malt Scotch whisky. It’s the pinnacle of the whisky style and by far the most expensive and sought-after. You’ve heard of names like The Macallan, Lagavulin, and The Glenlivet. But do you know anything about blended Scotch whisky?

What is blended Scotch whisky?

For those new to the style, blended Scotch whisky is made by blending different types of whisky. This includes single malt and grain whisky. Often labeled without an age statement, blended Scotch whisky is much more affordable than its single malt counterpart. Many home mixologists use blended Scotch whiskies as the base for cocktails.

The best blended Scotch whiskies worth trying

But this idea that all blended Scotches are cheap and must be masked with other flavors isn’t true. There are a handful of well-made, nuanced blended Scotch whiskies that are well-suited for mixing and sipping neatly. Don’t worry, you don’t have to find them yourself. We did the work for you. Below, you’ll find a great mix of blended Scotch whiskies worth trying this fall and all year long. Keep scrolling to learn about the likes of Chivas Regal. Johnnie Walker, Famous Grouse, and more.

Johnnie Walker

There’s no blended Scotch whisky brand more famous than Johnnie Walker. This blend is made from single malt and grain whiskies from Diageo’s portfolio including some well-known distilleries. You can start with Red Label and work your way up the list of Scotches as your palate progresses. You might even want to mix with the lower-level expressions, and that’s fine, but they are just as good as neat sippers. By the time you arrive at Johnnie Walker Blue Label, you’ll want to sip it neat in a Glencairn glass while you savor every moment.

Chivas Regal

With a name like Chivas Regal, you know this isn’t some mixing swill. First launched in 1909, its 12-year-old expression is one of the most popular blended Scotch whiskies in the world. They make a wide variety of whiskies including Chivas Regal Extra that’s made with a high percentage of sherry casks and Chivas Ultis, a dynamic, complex blend of single malts with no grain whisky added in. If you’re looking for a long list of intriguing, creative blends, Chivas Regal is the whisky for you.

The Famous Grouse

Like with many blended Scotch brands, The Famous Grouse begins with lower-level value expressions. But since it’s owned by Edrington, you better believe some big brands like The Macallan, Glenrothes, and Highland Park (to add a smoky element to some of the blends) are included in the blends. Not only is its emblem Scotland’s national game bird, but The Famous Grouse has been the best-selling whisky (including single malt whiskies) in Scotland since 1980. If it’s good enough for the Scottish drinking public, it’s good enough for us.

Compass Box

While many of the brands listed are iconic, classic whiskies that have been around for a century or more, Compass Box is the new kid on the street. Founded in 2000 by John Glaser, the brand’s goal is to “make the world of Scotch whisky a more interesting place”. This is exactly what it’s doing with its range of blended malt whiskies, blended Scotch whiskies, and blended grain whiskies. One of its most well-known blended Scotch whiskies is Artist Blend with malt whiskies from the Highlands and Lowland grain whiskies that were aged in first-fill ex-bourbon barrels. On top of its range of award-winning whiskies, the brand often releases limited-edition expressions as well.

Cutty Sark

Cutty Sark might not be known as a sipping whisky brand, but it’s more than just a value brand. Launched in 1923, it’s named for the River Clyde-built clipper ship Cutty Sark. The brand’s Cutty Sark Original is a great blend for mixing, its Cutty Sark Prohibition Edition is 100-proof and surprisingly bold and drinkable. But there’s more than these two well-known expressions. It also makes Cutty Sark 12 which is matured in hand-picked oak barrels as well as a few limited-edition, longer-aged offerings.

Bottom line

If you’re a new Scotch whisky drinker or a traditional single malt fan, it would benefit you (and your wallet) greatly if you gave blended Scotch whisky a try. If you read the above story, you can be sure there are myriad options available, from beginner drinkers to expert sippers. All in all, just try it. There’s no reason to avoid this nuanced, complex whisky style.

