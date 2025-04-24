 Skip to main content
Spritz season is here, and you should try a Lillet Spritz

Lillet
The arrival of the warm months means one thing for drinks fans: it’s spritz time. Whether you love or hate the Aperol Spritz — or just think it’s overrated — there’s no getting away from the ubiquitous orange drinks that pop up everywhere at this time of year. Whilst I am an Aperol defender (I don’t care if it’s not trendy any more, it’s still delicious) I also love to try a variety of spritzes, as the combination of sparkling wine plus liqueur is one that lends itself to all sorts of options.

One of my favorite summer drinks is a spritz variation which uses Lillet Blanc, a bracing quinine-infused aperitif which has a light and bright character but also a hefty bitterness which I love, and which I find sets off the sweetness of a Prosecco really well. I like to combine equal parts of Lillet Blanc and fizzy water, then add in a large ice cube and an absolute ton of cucumber slices. The fresh notes of the cucumber really brighten up the drink.

If you fancy some other Lillet Spritz options, check out these recipes too:

Lillet Rosé Spritz

Lillet
Ingredients:

  • 2 parts of Lillet Rosé
  • 2 parts of Club Soda
  • slice of grapefruit

Method:

To be served directly in a wine glass. Pour 2 parts of Lillet Rosé into a glass full of ice cubes. Top it with 2 parts of Club Soda then garnish with a slice of grapefruit.

Lillet Blanc Spritz

Lillet
Ingredients:

  • 2.5 parts Lillet Blanc
  • 2.5 parts Premium Club Soda
  • slice of orange
  • Ice cubes

Method:

Fill a wine glass with ice cubes. Add Lillet Blanc and parts club soda. Garnish with an orange slice and serve.

