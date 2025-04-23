 Skip to main content
Nearest Green Distillery is launching an exclusive membership club

One of the biggest trends in the whiskey world is membership clubs. Recently, we wrote about the World Whiskey Society’s club. Well, now Nearest Green Distillery has announced the launch of its own membership club. It’s called The Fifty-Six Society, and members receive a handful of whiskey-centric benefits.

The Fifty-Six Society

Whiskey glass
coldsnowstorm / istock

Members receive a variety of perks for $299 per quarter or $999 per year. Society members will have access to members-only celebrations, curated whiskey tastings, and even master classes with Nearest Green’s Master Blender. They also won’t have to stand in long lines at the distillery awaiting the brand’s newest release. This is because members have “skip-the-line” access to distillery events. They’ll also be the first to know about the opportunity to purchase distillery exclusive releases and get early access.

Last and most importantly, Fifty-Six Society members are entitled to four exclusive Uncle Nearest bottles annually. Not only that, of the four rare whiskeys, one will be a unique blend you create together with Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler. The best part? All of the whiskeys are included in your membership fees.

Members only releases

Whiskey in a glass
Maksym Tymchyk 🇺🇦 / Unsplash

The first release for members is Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Whiskey: Fifty-Six Society Edition. This 100-proof, four-year-old blend is a special bottling you’ll only get if you join the club. The brand says it’s a smooth, easy-drinking whiskey that deserves to be enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

This summer, the brand will release Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition: Fifty-Six Society Edition. Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Single Barrel: Fifty-Six Society Edition will launch in the fall.

