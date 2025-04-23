 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Avalon Spirits is launching Whiskey Row Bourbon with three releases

Whiskey Row bourbon is launching with three unique expressions

By
Whiskey Row
Daniel Schwartz

Named for the historic section of Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky, Whiskey Row Bourbon is the newest line from Avalon Spirits. It was created to pay tribute to pre-prohibition aging and blending techniques. The brand is set to start it all off by launching three unique expressions.

The Whiskey Row Bourbon lineup

Whiskey Row Bourbon
Whiskey Row Bourbon

The three Whiskey Row Bourbon releases are Triple Wood, Bottled in Bond, and Cask Strength. The Triple Wood expression gets its name because it’s matured for at least four years in a charred oak before being finished in cognac and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. The Bottled in Bond expression follows a “rigorous six-marker process to ensure quality” and is aged for at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse under government supervision before being bottled at a potent 100-proof. The Cask Strength is precisely as the name would make it appear. It isn’t proofed down after maturing and bottled at barrel strength.

Recommended Videos

“Whiskey Row Bourbon is rooted in Louisville, Kentucky, but its origins reflect a broader range of flavors across America — shaped by the agriculture, entrepreneurship, and exchange of ideas that established bourbon as the quintessential American spirit,” John Glover, Founder of Avalon Spirits, said.

Related

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey Row Bourbon
Whiskey Row Bourbon

If you want to try one of these new expression from Avalon Spirits, all three Whiskey Row Bourbons are currently available in select alcohol retailers in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, and Tennessee as well as on Whiskey Row Bourbon’s website. The trio is set to be rolled out in Europe and the rest of the world in the coming year. The prices? Whiskey Row Bourbon Triple Wood is priced at $49.99, Whiskey Row Bourbon Bottled in Bond at $59.99, and Whiskey Row Bourbon Cask Strength at $69.99.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
You can enter an auction to win a limited-edition bourbon from Wyoming Whiskey
Wyoming Whiskey is auction a limited-edition bourbon for a good cause
Wyoming Whiskey

Previously, we wrote about Wyoming Whiskey's release of Queen of the Tetons, a limited-edition bourbon made to pay tribute to beloved Grizzly 399, who was killed in a car accident near Grand Teton National Park back in October. The popular whiskey brand is auctioning Bottle No. 399 of Queen of the Tetons for charity. If you have the extra cash lying around, you can add it to your collection will helping a great cause.
Bottle No. 399 of Queen of the Tetons BlockBar auction

The auction is hosted by BlockBar, and all proceeds go to the Grand Teton National Park Foundation, which protects and preserves the habitats of Bears and other wildlife. Only 720 bottles of this limited-edition bourbon were sold, and Bottle No. 399 is especially noteworthy for obvious reasons.

Read more
Up your American single malt whiskey game with Minden Mill’s single estate whiskey
Minden Mill has a new American single malt whiskey perfect for Scotch drinkers
Minden Mill

As if you needed a reason to get into American single malt whiskey, the distillers at Minden Mill Distilling just announced the release of Minden Mill American Single Malt Whiskey. Made from locally sourced ingredients near the Sierra Nevada mountain range in the Nevada desert, this is about as far away from Scotland as possible. Yet, you won't find many American single malt whiskeys that taste more like their counterparts from across the pond.
Minden Mill American Single Malt Whiskey

This terroir-driven whiskey is made with 100% estate-grown barley malted on-site. It's mashed with M1 yeast and water from the brand's well outside the distillery. It's distilled in dual, all-copper Forsyth stills crafted in Speyside, Scotland. It's matured for five years in a combination of Oloroso sherry, ex-bourbon, and American oak as well as re-charred wine and sherry butts. All in climate-controlled barrelhouses designed to mimic the temperature and humidity found in Speyside.

Read more
An expert sets the record straight on bourbon’s biggest myths
It's time to learn the real deal about the worst bourbon myths
Whiskey in a glass

Bourbon might be America’s "native" spirit and one of the most common whiskey varieties you’ll find on the shelf at your local liquor retailer, but what do you really know about this popular spirit? I’ve been writing about alcohol for nearly 20 years. In that time, I’ve learned a lot of information about the various spirits, wines, and beers we drink on a regular basis. But few spirits have as many myths surrounding them as bourbon.

If you listen to your uninformed whiskey purist uncle, he might tell you a tale about what bourbon is, where it can be made, and why Jack Daniel’s absolutely is a bourbon. But is he actually right? Probably not (although we’ll get into the Jack Daniel’s debate a little later). Keep scrolling as I make an attempt at debunking bourbon myths that you may have heard and don't know if you should believe them. To help me out, I turned to Paul Hletko, Founder of FEW Spirits.
The bourbon geography myth

Read more