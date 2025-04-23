Avalon Spirits is launching Whiskey Row Bourbon with three releases

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Whiskey Row Bourbon lineup Where can I buy it?

Named for the historic section of Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky, Whiskey Row Bourbon is the newest line from Avalon Spirits. It was created to pay tribute to pre-prohibition aging and blending techniques. The brand is set to start it all off by launching three unique expressions.

The Whiskey Row Bourbon lineup

The three Whiskey Row Bourbon releases are Triple Wood, Bottled in Bond, and Cask Strength. The Triple Wood expression gets its name because it’s matured for at least four years in a charred oak before being finished in cognac and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. The Bottled in Bond expression follows a “rigorous six-marker process to ensure quality” and is aged for at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse under government supervision before being bottled at a potent 100-proof. The Cask Strength is precisely as the name would make it appear. It isn’t proofed down after maturing and bottled at barrel strength.

“Whiskey Row Bourbon is rooted in Louisville, Kentucky, but its origins reflect a broader range of flavors across America — shaped by the agriculture, entrepreneurship, and exchange of ideas that established bourbon as the quintessential American spirit,” John Glover, Founder of Avalon Spirits, said.

Where can I buy it?

If you want to try one of these new expression from Avalon Spirits, all three Whiskey Row Bourbons are currently available in select alcohol retailers in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, and Tennessee as well as on Whiskey Row Bourbon’s website. The trio is set to be rolled out in Europe and the rest of the world in the coming year. The prices? Whiskey Row Bourbon Triple Wood is priced at $49.99, Whiskey Row Bourbon Bottled in Bond at $59.99, and Whiskey Row Bourbon Cask Strength at $69.99.