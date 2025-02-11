Kentucky Peerless is launching a new toasted rye whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Kentucky Peerless Toasted Rye Whiskey Where can I buy it?

Kentucky Peerless is a popular, family-owned craft distillery located in Louisville, Kentucky. It’s well-known for its award-winning flagship expressions and its limited-release whiskeys. Recently, the brand announced the upcoming release of its new Toasted Rye Whiskey.

Kentucky Peerless Toasted Rye Whiskey

Peerless Toasted Rye is the second “Toasted” expression from Peerless after the award-winning Kentucky Peerless Toasted Bourbon. The new expression was matured in two different oak casks. The small batch rye whiskey is first matured in the brand’s standard, level 3 char barrel. It’s then added to a toasted barrel to finish.

Recommended Videos

According to Peerless, this results in a complex whiskey filled with flavors like caramel, brown sugar, toffee, honey, vanilla beans, toasted spices, and chocolate.

“We hand-select each barrel for the finishing process. We chose to use a medium toast because it contains less tannins, which results in a more aromatic whiskey with warm, sweet, savory character and strong vanilla overtones,” Peerless Head Taster John Wadell, said in a press release.

“May 2017 marked a historic moment for Kentucky Peerless and the Taylor family. On that day, we released our first brown spirit in over a century: a rye whiskey. Peerless rye holds a special significance for us, as it represents the revival of a family legacy dedicated to crafting exceptional spirits. At Kentucky Peerless, we maintain the highest standards, and this release is a beautiful example of what we can come together to craft. We’re thrilled to introduce our Toasted Rye to you. We believe you’ll enjoy it as much as we do.”

Where can I buy it?

Peerless Toasted Rye will be released on March 15, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Peerless Distillery in Louisville. It will then be rolled out to select retailers nationwide. The price is yet to be determined.