 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Kentucky Peerless is launching a new toasted rye whiskey

Kentucky Peerless is launching its second "Toasted" whiskey

By
Kentucky Peerless
Kentucky Peerless

Kentucky Peerless is a popular, family-owned craft distillery located in Louisville, Kentucky. It’s well-known for its award-winning flagship expressions and its limited-release whiskeys. Recently, the brand announced the upcoming release of its new Toasted Rye Whiskey.

Kentucky Peerless Toasted Rye Whiskey

Whiskey glass
Robin Canfield/Unsplash

Peerless Toasted Rye is the second “Toasted” expression from Peerless after the award-winning Kentucky Peerless Toasted Bourbon. The new expression was matured in two different oak casks. The small batch rye whiskey is first matured in the brand’s standard, level 3 char barrel. It’s then added to a toasted barrel to finish.

Recommended Videos

According to Peerless, this results in a complex whiskey filled with flavors like caramel, brown sugar, toffee, honey, vanilla beans, toasted spices, and chocolate.

Related

“We hand-select each barrel for the finishing process. We chose to use a medium toast because it contains less tannins, which results in a more aromatic whiskey with warm, sweet, savory character and strong vanilla overtones,” Peerless Head Taster John Wadell, said in a press release.

“May 2017 marked a historic moment for Kentucky Peerless and the Taylor family. On that day, we released our first brown spirit in over a century: a rye whiskey. Peerless rye holds a special significance for us, as it represents the revival of a family legacy dedicated to crafting exceptional spirits. At Kentucky Peerless, we maintain the highest standards, and this release is a beautiful example of what we can come together to craft. We’re thrilled to introduce our Toasted Rye to you. We believe you’ll enjoy it as much as we do.”

Where can I buy it?

Kentucky Peerless
Kentucky Peerless

Peerless Toasted Rye will be released on March 15, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Peerless Distillery in Louisville. It will then be rolled out to select retailers nationwide. The price is yet to be determined.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Hawkridge Distillers is launching a premium English whisky
Dawkridge Distiller is launching its first single malt whisly
Hawkridge

Hawkridge Distillers was founded in North Wessex Downs, England, in 2018. It’s well-known for its innovative, sustainable spirits, including Caribbean Blend Spiced Rum, Victorian Botanical Blend London Dry Gin, Victorian Aphrodisiac Blend London Dry Gin, and English Grain Vodka. Now, it’s set to launch its first premium English whisky.
Hawkridge Single Malt Whisky

The brand’s first single malt whiskey was made in partnership with well-known Berkshire-based celebrity chef Alain Roux. This single malt whisky is made with English barley and pure water. It’s distilled using state-of-the-art distilling techniques and matures in ex-bourbon oak barrels.

Read more
Is butter pecan coffee a new trend? Try this sweet coffee flavor at Paris Baguette
Paris Baguette debuts new Butter Pecan coffees
Paris Baguette coffee

Coffee trends are always changing, with 2025's newest flavor emerging: Butter Pecan Coffee. With over 4,000 locations worldwide, coffee shop chain Paris Baguette is hopping aboard this sweet coffee flavor trend. Butter Pecan takes center stage this season at Paris Baguette, with a brand-new selection of delectable treats that deliver rich, nutty sweetness in every bite and sip.

The Butter Pecan Latte is the first of the two new butter pecan coffees on the menu. This drink is crafted with classic espresso mixed with steamed milk of choice and rich Butter Pecan Flavor. The drink is available either hot or iced, giving coffee drinkers a chance to experience the sweet flavor of butter pecan in two forms. The second drink on the Paris Baguette winter menu is the Butter Pecan Sweet Cream Cold Brew. This cold coffee beverage featured butter pecan-flavored cold brew poured over ice and topped with sweet cream.

Read more
New Orleans-based Big Easy Whiskey Company launches just in time for the Big Game
Big Easy Whiskey is launching just in time for the Big Game
Big Easy Whiskey

If you didn’t already know, the NFL championship game between the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is being played in New Orleans on Sunday. It only made sense that the Big Easy Whiskey company, which is based in the southern city, would launch just in time for the “Big Game.” What's better than a flavorful whiskey during a heated football game?
Big Easy Whiskey

Big Easy Whiskey isn’t your average whiskey. This flavored whiskey begins with a mash bill of 81% corn, 15% rye, and 4% barley. It’s matured for five years in used bourbon barrels. It’s then infused with twenty-four herbs, spices, and fruits hand-selected by Master Blender Kieran Walsh.

Read more