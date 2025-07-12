Tequila is the spirit of the summer—these cocktails prove it

In the pantheon of warm-weather spirits, it’s difficult to beat the appeal of tequila. Sure, gin adds a floral flourish to mixed drinks on hot, humid days, and vodka is a nice, neutral backbone for sunny day cocktails, but nothing beats the agave sweetness of a well-made tequila when it’s mixed into a balanced, flavorful summer cocktail.

In my decades of writing about alcohol, I’ve imbibed my fair share of blanco, reposado, and añejo tequila. I’ve enjoyed it in shots with lime and salt, neat and on the rocks, and mixed into a variety of cocktails. Over the years, I’ve learned that no hot summer day is complete without a layered, complex tequila-based mixed drink.

Recommended Videos

The best tequila-based cocktails to drink this summer

Some of the best classic cocktails ever conceived are made with a base of tequila. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite, can’t-miss mixed drinks. Keep scrolling to learn about each drink, its history, ingredients, and see step-by-step instructions.

Paloma

Like many cocktails, the Paloma’s origin is fairly mysterious.

It’s believed to have been created in the 1950s, but its originator remains unknown. For years, many believed that Don Javier Delgado Corona, owner of La Capilla bar in Tequila, Jalisco, created it; however, he has denied these claims. Regardless of its genesis, it is made with tequila, grapefruit soda (some recipes use grapefruit juice), and lime juice; it is as easy to make as it is to drink.

Ingredients:

2 oz blanco tequila

½ oz fresh lime juice

Salt

Grapefruit soda topper

Method: In a highball glass, add ice, tequila, lime juice, and a pinch of salt. Top with grapefruit soda. Stir gently to combine. Garnish lime wedge or wheel.

Margarita

There’s no dispute that the Margarita is the most well-known tequila-based cocktail. And for good reasons. This classic drink is perfectly balanced, with sweetness, citrus, and vegetal notes from the agave. Margarita is the Spanish word for “daisy.” It should be no surprise that the first Margarita was called the Tequila Daisy and was created in 1936. The first reference to the Margarita as we know it today was in 1953 in a newspaper in Santa Rosa, California. Regardless of when it was invented, this popular drink with its base of blanco tequila as well as triple sec, and lime juice has stood the test of time.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz blanco tequila

1 oz triple sec

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Salt

Method: Salt the rim of a rocks glass. Add tequila, triple sec, and lime juice to an ice-filled shaker. Shake vigorously to combine. Strain into the rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

El Diablo

If you’re looking for a slightly lesser-known, but equally delicious tequila-based cocktail, opt for the El Diablo. Created in 1946 by Victor Bergeron, Jr., proprietor of Trader Vic’s, this drink consists of reposado tequila, ginger beer, creme de cassis, and fresh lime juice. It’s fresh, refreshing, and well-suited for hazy, sunny summer days.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz reposado tequila

½ oz fresh lime juice

½ oz creme de cassis

Ginger beer topper

Method: In an ice-filled shaker, add the tequila, fresh lime juice, and creme de cassis. Shake vigorously to combine. Strain into a highball glass. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wheel.