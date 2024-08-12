The Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII is the latest in a series commemorating the King of the Bootleggers

The years of Prohibition still have an effect on American culture, from illicit cocktails that became popular around this time to the sport of NASCAR racing that came from bootleggers running moonshine. And within the spirits industry, the period is still remembered for both the limitations suddenly placed on the production of liquor and the boom of products that came once it was repealed.

The Indiana distillery Ross & Squibb has its own commemoration of the time, with its Repeal Reserve bourbon series that celebrates the end of Prohibition. Now, the distillery has announced details of the latest entry into the series, the Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII. The bourbon is a nod to George Remus, known as King of the Bootleggers, who supplied illicit bourbons during the 1920s.

Recommended Videos

The new release has an abv of 50.5% and is a blend of three bourbons which have been aged for between 10 and 17 years. This achieves an aroma of cherry and pecan, with flavors of maple syrup and fig, and a spicy vanilla finish.

“We wanted to push the boundaries with this eighth edition by doing several things differently than in the past,” said Ross & Squibb Master Distiller Ian Stirsman. “We increased the proportion of the high-rye recipe bourbon compared to previous editions and returned to non-chill filtration to keep the viscosity and mouthfeel intact. We also blind-tasted the final blend at different proofs and found the 101 proof to be the favorite. These changes, along with our history of using the best barrels to create award-winning annual releases, are sure to make Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII a memorable pour.”