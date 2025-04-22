How to drink rum like a pro: Tips for savoring every sip

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is rum? Picking the right rum for you How to drink rum neat The glass and appearance How to nose rum How to taste rum Bottom line

It might seem self-explanatory, but the way you drink your spirits is actually important. That is, if you actually want to get the most out of them. In my almost two decades of writing about alcohol, I’ve had my fair share of shots of whiskey, vodka, tequila, and even Brennivín (after choking down fermented shark in Iceland). And while there’s no disputing the fact that a shot helps you ingest alcohol at a remarkably fast rate of speed, there’s not much taste involved. That’s why, to truly enjoy hard liquor, you have to take your time with it.

And while I could write an article detailing the aspects of sampling bourbon, single malt Scotch whisky, mezcal, and any number of spirits, today it’s rum’s turn. I’m going to get to the bottom of how to drink rum and taste it. Keep reading to learn the tips and tricks you’ll need to get the most out of your favorite rum in terms of aroma and flavor.

What is rum?

Before I get started on how to drink rum, it’s time to take a side trip into the definition of rum and the different varieties. In the simplest terms, rum is a distilled spirit made from fermented sugarcane juice or sugarcane molasses. Sometimes bottled right after distilling (or gently aged), it can also be matured in oak barrels similar to whiskey.

Like whiskey, there are a handful of different types of rum. They include white (or silver) rum, gold rum, spiced rum, dark rum, rhum agricole, navy strength rum, black rum, aged rum, and overproof rum.

Picking the right rum for you

Regardless of what type of rum you prefer and for what purpose, you’re going to want to get the most out of it. You paid for it, right? If you’re just going to drink it in shots without tasting it, you might as well buy a neutral grain spirit like vodka.

If you’re going to drink a white rum, gold rum, spiced rum, navy strength, black rum, or overproof rum, there’s a chance you’ll be drinking it mixed into a cocktail like a Cuba Libre, mojito, or daiquiri. Just don’t overpower the drink with a ton of ingredients. You’ll still want to taste the rum.

How to drink rum neat

If your choice is a dark rum or a premium aged rum, you’ll probably want to drink it neat, on the rocks, or with a splash or two of water. Before you get started, you should know that even though rum is made with sugarcane as its base, that doesn’t mean it’s sugary sweet.

Sweet or not. Drinking it neat is a great way to find all the intricate aromas and flavors. Keep scrolling to learn the best ways to nose and sample rum.

The glass and appearance

Tasting aged rum is very similar to tasting bourbon, single malt Scotch whisky, and other whisk(e)ys. Before you begin, you should pick the proper glass for tasting. If you only have a rocks glass or an Old Fashioned glass, that’ll do in a pinch. But if you really want to experience all that your rum has to offer, you’ll pour it into a copita or Glencairn glass. These glasses are specifically designed for tasting aged spirits. Once poured, give it a swirl to check out the viscosity and see how the rum takes hold of the sides of the glass. Also, take a look at the color.

“Color has an impact on the perception of flavor, so we tend to think things that are darker have more coffee, vanilla, and caramel notes. We think that they taste more aged even if they haven’t been,” Jacob Briars, global advocacy director for Bacardi, told SevenFiftyDaily.

So, while color adds to your perception and it’s a starting point, there’s more to rum than simply its color.

How to nose rum

Now, don’t just dive in and take a swig. The next step is nosing. Before you sip, you should immerse yourself in the aromas of the rum. There’s a subtleness to nosing. Don’t just cram your nose into the glass and inhale. Keep your mouth slightly open and put your nose just over the top of the glass. Breathe in the aromas slowly and take them all in before moving on to the next step. Take your time with this, and you’ll be amazed at the different fragrances you pick out.

How to taste rum

Don’t take a big gulp and hold it in your mouth. It will be too overwhelming. Start off with a very small sip, and let it envelope your tongue. Swallow it and hold the next sip slightly longer than the first. Let it swirl around in your mouth. This is when you start picking out the various, nuanced flavors.

Bottom line

All in all, tasting rum should be fun. Sure, there’s a science to nosing and tasting it, but you don’t need to be an expert to taste rum. You don’t even have to take it too seriously. You should enjoy the rum while unlocking the complex aromas and flavors.