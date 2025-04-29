 Skip to main content
BACARDÍ is getting ready for the summer with its newest flavored rum

BACARDÍ
Sip into Summer: BACARDÍ® Rum Serves Up Tropical Vibes with New Passionfruit Flavor BACARDÍ

Even though spring isn’t even close to over, we’re already setting our sights on what is sure to be an epic summer filled with long, sun-drenched days spent at lakes, ponds, and other bodies of water. Luckily, the folks at BACARDÍ seem to be on the same page because they just launched an exciting new, summery-flavored rum.

BACARDÍ Passionfruit

Tatyana Vega / Unsplash

The newest summery flavor from famed rum brand BACARDÍ is Passionfruit. This mix of white rum and sweet, tangy, tropical-flavored passionfruit will surely be your new go-to base for seasonal cocktails. Mix it into a Mojito or Daiquiri, or even drink it on the rocks for a tropical kick. It’s gluten-free and made with all-natural flavors.

“At BACARDÍ, we’re always looking for new ways to bring bold, exciting flavors to our fans, and Passionfruit is the perfect fit. As the #1 rum brand in Europe, we know that consumers are looking for drinks that elevate their drinking experiences and match their evolving tastes,” Tjalling Simoons, BACARDÍ Brand Director for Europe.

“Passionfruit is already a top performer in cocktails, both at home and in bars, so we’re confident this vibrant new launch will excite rum lovers and invite new drinkers to explore delicious, tropical flavors.”

Where can I buy it?

Marc Schulte / Unsplash

BACARDÍ Passionfruit isn’t yet available for purchase in the US. This 27% ABV, mixable, tropical fruit-flavored rum will be launched in the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Poland, and Luxembourg in April and May 2025. Visit Bacardi’s website to stay updated on when it will finally hit the US.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
