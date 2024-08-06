Ocho Guava Daiquiri flavor sorbet will be available throughout August

Few things are better on a summer evening that settling down with a tasty scoop of refreshing sorbet — except perhaps settling down with a delicious cocktail. Now, you can do both at once with a new sorbet featuring Bacardí rum. The brand is working with boozy ice cream parlor Tipsy Scoop to create an Ocho Guava Daiquiri flavor that will be available throughout August, in celebration of Rum Month.

“Creating the Bacardí Reserva Ocho Guava Daiquiri Sorbet has been a fun opportunity to blend our love for spirits-infused ice cream with the rich flavors of Bacardí Reserva Ocho,” said Melissa Tavss, Founder & CEO of Tipsy Scoop. “When our Test Kitchen received Bacardí Reserva Ocho to try, we were instantly inspired by its smooth taste and the deep, layered notes of dried fruits, spices, and oaky vanilla. We knew we had to create a flavor that highlights these exceptional qualities, and we’re thrilled for everyone to experience this delightful treat and celebrate Rum Month with us.”

Recommended Videos

Frozen cocktails are an art form unto themselves, requiring a different balance of sweet and other flavors than chilled drinks due to their temperature. The idea of the new sorbet was to combine the deeper and more complex flavors of an aged rum with the tropical sweetness of guava fruit.

The limited edition sorbet will be available from Tipsy Scoop locations and can be purchased online as well.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Tipsy Scoop to bring this unique flavor to life,” said Lisa Pfenning, VP Bacardí North America. “By incorporating our most beloved aged rum expression, Bacardí Reserva Ocho, into a classic daiquiri cocktail recipe with a burst of guava flavor, we add the perfect summer twist and celebrate Rum Month in a delightful and innovative way. This collaboration not only showcases the versatility and rich heritage of Bacardí Reserva Ocho but also allows us to engage with our consumers in a fun and refreshing manner.”