 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Bacardí rum creates a boozy sorbet with ice cream brand Tipsy Scoop

Ocho Guava Daiquiri flavor sorbet will be available throughout August

By
barcardi tipsy scoop sorbet bacardi guava daquiri
BACARDÍ Ocho Guava Daiquiri Sorbet Bacardi

Few things are better on a summer evening that settling down with a tasty scoop of refreshing sorbet — except perhaps settling down with a delicious cocktail. Now, you can do both at once with a new sorbet featuring Bacardí rum. The brand is working with boozy ice cream parlor Tipsy Scoop to create an Ocho Guava Daiquiri flavor that will be available throughout August, in celebration of Rum Month.

“Creating the Bacardí Reserva Ocho Guava Daiquiri Sorbet has been a fun opportunity to blend our love for spirits-infused ice cream with the rich flavors of Bacardí Reserva Ocho,” said Melissa Tavss, Founder & CEO of Tipsy Scoop. “When our Test Kitchen received Bacardí Reserva Ocho to try, we were instantly inspired by its smooth taste and the deep, layered notes of dried fruits, spices, and oaky vanilla. We knew we had to create a flavor that highlights these exceptional qualities, and we’re thrilled for everyone to experience this delightful treat and celebrate Rum Month with us.”

Recommended Videos

Frozen cocktails are an art form unto themselves, requiring a different balance of sweet and other flavors than chilled drinks due to their temperature. The idea of the new sorbet was to combine the deeper and more complex flavors of an aged rum with the tropical sweetness of guava fruit.

The limited edition sorbet will be available from Tipsy Scoop locations and can be purchased online as well.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Tipsy Scoop to bring this unique flavor to life,” said Lisa Pfenning, VP Bacardí North America. “By incorporating our most beloved aged rum expression, Bacardí Reserva Ocho, into a classic daiquiri cocktail recipe with a burst of guava flavor, we add the perfect summer twist and celebrate Rum Month in a delightful and innovative way. This collaboration not only showcases the versatility and rich heritage of Bacardí Reserva Ocho but also allows us to engage with our consumers in a fun and refreshing manner.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
This new bourbon is finished in rum barrels for a tropical fruit flavor
Old Forester's latest expression in the 117 Series is its Rum Finish
Whiskey

A new release from Kentucky brand Old Forester brings together two delicious spirits, bourbon and rum, into one bottle. The latest release of the brand's 117 series, which is a set of limited expressions which debuted in 2021, is a Rum Finish which makes use of rum barrels like those which have historically been found all along the Ohio River due to the commercial trade there.

The new expression is the brand's classic bourbon that has gone through an unusual final step before being released to the public: it has been finished in rum barrels. These barrels have held rum for at least four years, so they impact a distinct flavor to the bourbon and add notes of tropical fruits, coconut, and custard. The result is a 95-proof bourbon with enhanced fruity flavors and a long, dry spiced finish.

Read more
These white rums are perfect for mixing this summer
Summer is a great time to mix with white rums
Daiquiri

If you’re a fan of cocktails, you likely already know that white rum and summer mixed drinks go hand in hand. From classic American drinks to Caribbean favorites to Tiki-style drinks, it’s tough to beat the appeal of a well-made white rum during the summer months.

For those new to the spirit, white rum is a clear spirit made from sugarcane juice or molasses, depending on the distillery. While many rums are added to oak barrels, ex-bourbon barrels, and various other aging receptacles, white rum is either added directly to a bottle or (in most cases) usually aged between six months and a year (sometimes longer) in stainless-steel vats.

Read more
Sonrisa Rum: A quality brand that’s genuinely aiding the Puerto Rican community
Sonrisa Rum bottles with colorful background

Today, in true Dan Gaul fashion, the man with the plan sits down with Shareef Malnik (co-CEO and founder) and Jae Goodman (co-CEO and Founder), both from Sonrisa Rum. The idea is to get a backstory about the brand, learn a little about where these influential leaders come from, and maybe sip a little of the beverage. Above all, the rum takes center stage, and we really get the opportunity to learn why Sonrisa stands out in such a competitive market and why that's so exciting for the future of the beverage. I highly recommend watching the full interview for yourself, as always, but I've also gathered a few choice tidbits to share below. Let's pour a glass.

Crafting the Perfect Rum: Insights from Sonrisa Rum Founders
The origins of Sonrisa Rum
Dan Gaul: "If you could give us some highlights of how y'all met, what made you get into the rum business, and what's your passion around it?"

Read more