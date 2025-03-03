Chivas Regal names Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc as its Global Brand Ambassador

Table of Contents Table of Contents Chivas Regal and Charles Leclerc An evening with Charles Leclerc

The worlds of car racing and whisky are coming together again. Iconic blended Scotch whisky brand Chivas Regal just announced that it was naming Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc as its Global Brand Ambassador.

Not only is Leclerc a Formula 1 driver, but his interests go beyond the racetrack. He’s also a talented and self-taught pianist and composer who has released multiple music tracks in the last few years. The folks at Chivas Regal believe this intersection of racing, music, and culture is the perfect accompaniment to its popular whisky.

The Scottish whisky brand is hosting an exclusive, one-night pop-up piano bar in Melbourne, Australia, on March 11th to celebrate this new partnership between Leclerc and Chivas Regal. This is just before the Formula 1 season begins in the city the following week. At the event, guests will imbibe bespoke cocktails with an appearance from the famed racecar driver.

“It’s no secret Charles has had incredible success in his life, but it is his tenacious spirit, commitment to excellence and off-track passions that inspired this partnership,” Nick Blacknell, Global Marketing Director for Chivas Regal at Chivas Brothers said in a press release.

“The 88 notes of the piano draw perfect parallels with the 85 flavor notes of our iconic Chivas 18 Year Old expression, showing how both music and whisky blend passion with precision. We’re excited to bring fans on the journey to celebrate our wins together – the ethos that lies at the heart of Chivas Regal.”