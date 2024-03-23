The Macallan and Bentley mean luxury

When it comes to luxury, The Macallan and Bentley are two of the biggest names in the world. While one is a single malt Scotch whisky brand and one is a car company, they both carry a certain, fancy weight. It only makes sense that the two brands would collaborate for a special bottle of Scotch whisky. This is likely because a whisky-powered car is more science fiction than reality.

What does the new whisky look like?

It’s called The Macallan Horizon, and its bottle was created in collaboration with British automobile brand Bentley Motors. It was designed to meld the worlds of single malt scotch whisky and the sleek, elegant car brand. The result is a horizontal (hence the name) bottle crafted with a breathtaking 180-degree twist.

It’s more than that, though. While they could have easily just created a beautiful, artistic bottle, they decided to make one with meaning. In reference to The Macallan’s Six Pillars (The Macallan Estate, curiously small stills, exceptional oak casks, sherry seasoned wine, natural color, and mastery), this unique bottle is made with six materials that are important to The Macallan, Bentley Motors, and this interesting partnership.

“The Macallan Horizon is the most complex and visionary whisky project that The Macallan has embarked upon, and has required a profound and ongoing exchange of expertise with the team at Bentley Motors,” said Jaume Ferras, the Creative Director of The Macallan, in a press release.

How was The Macallan Horizon made?

To make this release, the brands selected six casks (once again paying homage to the Six Pillars). Each cask was picked because of its exceptional complexity and character. They were then married together to create this nuanced, rich, highly memorable expression. While we haven’t had the luxury of trying this extremely rare single malt whisky, it’s known to have a flavor profile of caramelized pineapple, charred oak, sticky toffee, ginger candy, bitter chocolate, vanilla beans, and gentle wintry spices.

For a third reference to the Six Pillars, it’s bottled at 46.6% alcohol by volume. While we haven’t gotten into the price just yet, understand that if you have an obscene amount of money burning a hole in your pocket, you’ll want to get a bottle of The Macallan Horizon and sip it neat in a Glencairn glass with a splash or two of water. Don’t even think about mixing this rare expression into a cocktail.

How much does it cost?

If you’ve been paying close attention, you’re probably ready to hear the price. But if you’re the type of drinker who enjoys stocking your bar with $30 bottles, get ready to be shocked. If you want to add this limited-edition single-malt Scotch whisky to your collection, it will set you back $50,000. Yes, you read that right. Also, you definitely can’t stroll into your local liquor store and grab a bottle or two. While you will find it at a few select retailers, if you want a bottle, you’ll need to visit The Macallan Estate Boutique or contact ClientServices@TheMacallan.com.

